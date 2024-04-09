Right Coast Spirits Italian Ice to be first brand packed in DrinktainerTM via O-I and FX Matt contract packing collaboration

Release pairs the sleek, modern design of Drinktainer™ with refreshing, vodka based RTD (Ready-to-Drink) beverage

Perrysburg, Ohio, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or “O-I”), along with F.X. Matt and Right Coast Spirits have announced that Right Coast Spirits Italian Ice will become the first brand to market in DrinktainerTM. Through the contract packing partnership between O-I and F.X. Matt, F.X. now has a dedicated filling line for Drinktainer, which allows beverage brands to execute a market test or a full market launch through their F.X. contract packing services.

Lemon Vodka Freeze and Cherry Vodka Chill will hit shelves, packed in 375ml￼Straightwall DrinktainerTM four packs in April. “The sensory experience of DrinktainerTM, paired with the invigorating real fruit and vodka flavors in Right Coast Spirits’ Italian Ice line promises a superior drinking experience versus the current RTD offerings in the market,” said Sarah Brennan, North America Marketing & NPD Director for O-I. “By working with our co-packing partner, F.X. Matt, the speed-to-market of Drinktainer will ensure this unique experience is on shelves just as weather is starting to warm up.”

Right Coast Spirits is a unique partnership between three craft breweries – Flying Dog, Harpoon and Saranac. The group has maintained a contract packing relationship with F.X. Matt for over 30 years and 10 years, respectively. In 2023, O-I announced a partnership with F.X. Matt to add DrinktainerTM line to their package offerings, creating a unique opportunity to streamline beverage innovation and improve channel efficiency for faster shelf placement.

“Italian Ice is nostalgic and delivers great taste in Drinktainer,” notes Fred Matt, president of F.X. Matt Brewing Company. “The wide mouth opening maximizes aroma and flavor for a more enjoyable consumption experience and will stand out at retail.”

Drinktainer™ is a single-serve, recyclable glass container that features a RipCap® closure, providing consumers with authenticity and freshness. To learn more about Drinktainer™ and its ability to stand out on shelf, visit http://o-i.com.

ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.9 billion in 2022. Learn more about us: o-i.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / LinkedIn

ABOUT RIGHT COAST SPIRITS

Right Coast Spirits is a ready-to-drink spirits company founded by Flying Dog Brewery, F.X. Matt Brewing Company, makers of Saranac, and Mass Bay Brewing Company, makers of Harpoon. With an appetite for innovation and a passion to create high quality beverages with only the best ingredients, these three partners came together to produce their first product in a line of canned cocktails-Vodka Whips. To learn more and stay up to date on product launches, visit righcoastspirits.com.

About F.X. MATT BREWING COMPANY

As one of the few remaining great American regional breweries and premier contract packaging partner, the FX Matt Brewing Company has prospered at the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains in Central New York for over 136 years. Under the leadership of Fred Matt, the fourth generation of the Matt Family to lead the Brewery, the Brewery has earned the reputation as one of the most respected specialty brewers in the country, producing a variety of distinctive, flavorful beers. In 1878, young F.X. Matt I, a German-born immigrant, left a promising career at the famous Duke of Baden Brewery in the Black Forest region of Germany to travel to the United States with the determination and dream of owning his own brewery someday. After several years of brewing experience at the Bierbauer Brewery, F.X. Matt re-organized the faltering brewery to create The West End Brewing Company in 1888. Serving as both the star salesperson and brewmaster, the brewery quickly became one of the largest and most successful of the 12 breweries operating in Utica at the time. Also of note, through astute lobbying by his son Frank Matt, the brewery was able to obtain the #1 beer license and sell the first beer (Utica Club) when Prohibition repealed in 1933.

Today, Fred Matt (President and CEO) continues this proud tradition with the celebrated Saranac family of beers – a beer brewed to the same exacting standards of quality F.X. Matt established more than a century ago.

CONTACT: CONTACT: James Woods Corporate Affairs [email protected]