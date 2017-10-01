O.J. Simpson freed on parole: AP, citing Nevada prison official

(Reuters) – Onetime “Trial of the Century” defendant O.J. Simpson was released early on Sunday from the Nevada prison where he had been held since 2008 for a botched armed robbery at a Las Vegas casino hotel, the Associated Press reported.
