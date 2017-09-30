O.J. Simpson set for imminent release from Nevada prison

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Onetime “Trial of the Century” defendant O.J. Simpson could be freed as early as Sunday from prison in Nevada, where he has been held since 2008 for a botched robbery, but the time and place of his release remain secret, his plans largely unknown.
