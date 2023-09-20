GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O2B Kids , a leader in the early childhood education industry, is proud to announce their acquisition of Bright Start Academy, a renowned preschool with multiple locations across St. Louis and Columbia, MO. This grows O2B’s footprint into their 5th state and a total of 57 operating preschools.

“We are excited to welcome Bright Start Academy into the O2B Kids family,” says Andy Sherrard, co-founder and CEO of O2B Kids. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of providing exceptional early childhood education that builds a solid foundation for children’s future success. We are committed to maintaining the high standards of care and education that Bright Start Academy is known for, while also introducing new and exciting educational initiatives.”

Since 1998, O2B Kids has been shaping the path for quality early childhood education and its importance for families and the communities we serve. The first five years of a child’s life are the most important and brain science proves it! Research clearly shows that a child’s early experiences with the world and interactions with adults, collectively build the brain’s architecture – which creates the foundation for all future learning. Put simply, experiences wire the brain – and the more early experiences, the better!

These six locations will be rebranded into O2B Kids locations in the coming months. With the rebranding, schools will see renovations, as well as the introduction of FD Education. FD Education is our standards driven curriculum that will have children exploring, experimenting, and learning through play, all while getting Kindergarten Ready.

O2B Kids will continue to offer high quality preschool opportunities for Infants, Toddlers, and Pre-Kindergarten children, we look forward to growing our relationship with current staff and families. We can’t wait to invite the community in to experience the perfect place to learn and grow!

Media contact:

Michelle M. Deschamps

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

michelled@o2bkids.com

407-897-9251

About O2B Early Education:

Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, Children of Tomorrow, The Child Center, Bright Start Academy and FD Education. We are a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Founded in 1998, we provide early childhood education and programs for children, 6 weeks old through school-age. O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children, and creating a positive impact in our community. Our schools are the perfect place to Learn & Grow!