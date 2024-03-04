O2B Early Education Opens 61st Location O2B Early Education opens their 61st location in Cottleville, MO. O2B Early Education is the parent company of O2B Kids. O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and FD Education. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.

COTTLEVILLE, Mo., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O2B Kids, a leader in Early Childhood Education, expands its reach in the St. Louis market with the opening of O2B Kids Cottleville ! Now open, this 61st school displays a commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities to young children and their families.

O2B Kids has been dedicated to fostering development of children through play-based, nurturing, and academically enriching environments. With a successful track record for existing schools in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Alabama, and Missouri, we are excited to continue to contribute to Early Childhood Education in the region.

O2B Kids Cottleville brings a state-of-the-art facility with large, bright classrooms full of learning opportunities, engaging playgrounds ready for exploring, and an indoor playspace, the Play Village. Plus an interactive Learning Library and Tech Lab that opens preschoolers’ imaginations and encourages them to engage in creative play-no matter the weather! Our team of qualified and passionate educators will continue to uphold the high standards of teaching excellence that O2B Kids is known for.

O2B Kids proudly introduces FD Education , our engaging curriculum that brings learning through play to life! FD Education emphasizes a balance between academic and social-emotional learning. Our curriculum is designed to prepare children for a lifetime of learning success.

We look forward to actively engaging with the local community, building partnerships with parents, and collaborating with local organizations to create a supportive network for the families we serve.

“O2B Kids is excited to bring our unique approach to Early Childhood Education to the families of Cottleville and surrounding communities. We believe in providing a foundation for lifelong learning, and our expansion reflects our dedication to nurturing the potential in every child. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community and making a positive impact on the lives of young learners.” Says Andy Sherrard, Co-Founder and CEO of O2B Early Education.

O2B Kids Cottleville is now open and enrolling children from 6 weeks through 5 years old. We can’t wait for you to join us at the perfect place to learn and grow!

Media contact:

Michelle M. Deschamps

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

407-897-9251

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is the parent company of O2B Kids. O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and FD Education. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.

