Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results, Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results, Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

OAK RIDGE, N.C., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the first three months of 2022, and an increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.08.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Earnings per share of $0.62 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, down 15 cents from the comparable 2021 period.
  • Annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity of 13.07% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 18.45% for the same period in 2021.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $18.63 as of March 31, 2022, up 8.1%, or $1.39, from $17.24 as of March 31, 2021.
  • Period end loans of $434.5 million, up 1.1% (4.5% annualized) from December 31, 2021.
  • Period end allowance for loan losses of $3.9 million, up 3.6%, from $3.8 million on December 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets of $1.0 million, down 65.2% from $3.0 million on December 31, 2021.
  • Period end deposits of $541.6 million, up 6.4% (26.0% annualized) from December 31, 2021.
  • Through March 31, 2022, the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) forgave, and the Bank recognized remaining unamortized fees and associated costs of approximately 92% on the $80.0 million of first and second rounds of SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “I am extremely pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the first quarter of 2022 given the reduction in the bank’s income from 2021 to 2022 as our participation in the PPP program ends. Our team has shown great resilience and performance as we navigate the ever changing economic and social environment. In the first quarter of 2022, we experienced solid loan growth despite the reduction in PPP loans, and deposit growth was strong as well. Additionally, our nonperforming assets to total assets declined from 0.51% on December 31, 2021, to 0.16% on March 31, 2022.”

The Company also announced a $0.01 increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.08 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2022. “We are pleased to increase our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

The Bank has adopted the community bank leverage ratio (“CBLR”) requirement, and as of March 31, 2022, the Bank’s CBLR was 10.2%, unchanged from December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity on March 31, 2022, was $50.3 million, down 1.9% from $51.3 million on December 31, 2021, due to a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive income.

With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022, net interest income was $5.4 million, compared to $5.6 million during the same period in 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the annualized net interest margin was 4.07% compared to 4.26% for the same period in 2021, a decrease of 19 basis points.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $88,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to a negative provision of $112,000 for the same period in 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.89% on March 31, 2022, compared to 0.87% on December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans not including PPP loans was 0.91% on March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021. The primary risks inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio, including the adequacy of the allowance or reserve for loan losses, are based on management’s assumptions regarding, among other factors, general and local economic conditions, which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Bank’s control. In estimating these risks, and the related loss reserve levels, management also considers the financial conditions of specific borrowers and credit concentrations with specific borrowers, groups of borrowers, and industries. Nonperforming assets represented 0.16% of total assets on March 31, 2022, compared to 0.51% on December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $779,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with $671,000 for the same period in 2021, an increase of $108,000 or 16.1%. The most significant contributors to the overall increase were increases in Income from Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”), gain on sale of SBA non-PPP loans, and debit and credit card interchange income of $69,000, $30,000, and $22,000, respectively.

Noninterest expense totaled $4.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $293,000, or 7.8%, from the same period in 2021. The most significant contributors to the overall increase were increases in salaries (because of annual salary increases as of November 1, 2021, and lower 2021 payroll tax expense), professional and advertising, and other expense of $163,000, $133,000, and $73,000, respectively.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. and Bank of Oak Ridge
At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield & Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Awards & Recognitions | Best Bank in the Triad | Triad’s Top Workplace Finalist | 2016 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Business Ethics | Triad’s Healthiest Employer Winner

Banking for Business & Personal | Mobile & Online Banking | Worldwide ATM | Debit, Credit + Rewards | Checking, Savings & Money Market | Loans + SBA | Mortgage | Insurance | Wealth Management

Let’s Talk | 336.644.9944 | www.BankofOakRidge.com | Extended Hours at all Triad Locations

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2021 (Audited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    2022   2021
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $ 10,831 $ 8,998
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   96,711   79,086
Total cash and cash equivalents   107,542   88,084
Securities available-for-sale   54,370   46,948
Securities held-to-maturity   370   387
Restricted stock, at cost   1,347   1,324
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,891 and    
$3,756 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   430,640   425,900
Property and equipment, net   9,655   9,907
Accrued interest receivable   1,819   1,842
Bank owned life insurance   6,034   6,014
Right-of-use assets – operating leases   1,493   1,594
Other assets   5,413   4,921
Total assets $ 618,683 $ 586,921
     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Liabilities    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 143,338 $ 116,525
Interest-bearing   398,294   392,754
Total deposits   541,632   509,279
Long-term borrowings   617   683
Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities   8,248   8,248
Subordinated debentures   9,873   9,863
Lease liabilities – operating leases   1,493   1,594
Accrued interest payable   273   110
Other liabilities   6,204   5,816
Total liabilities   568,340   535,593
     
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;    
2,702,370 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding    
at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   25,700   25,532
Retained earnings   24,291   22,815
Accumulated other comprehensive income   352   2,981
Total stockholders’ equity   50,343   51,328
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 618,683 $ 586,921

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)

    2022   2021  
Interest and dividend income    
Loans and fees on loans $ 5,489 $ 5,874  
Interest on deposits in banks   27   24  
Restricted stock dividends   18   20  
Interest on investment securities   356   336  
Total interest and dividend income   5,890   6,254  
     
Interest expense    
Deposits   257   375  
Short-term and long-term debt   211   321  
Total interest expense   468   696  
Net interest income   5,422   5,558  
     
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses   88   (112 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,334   5,670  
     
Noninterest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts   136   135  
Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans   73   77  
Insurance commissions   114   121  
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans   30    
Debit and credit card interchange income   277   254  
Income from Small Business Investment Company   69    
Income earned on bank owned life insurance   20   21  
Other service charges and fees   60   63  
Total noninterest income   779   671  
     
Noninterest expense    
Salaries   2,016   1,853  
Employee benefits   247   294  
Occupancy   295   286  
Equipment   252   277  
Data and item processing   446   446  
Professional and advertising   290   157  
Stationary and supplies   27   39  
Impairment loss on securities     10  
Telecommunications   108   95  
FDIC assessment   54   58  
Other expense   302   229  
Total noninterest expense   4,037   3,744  
Income before income taxes   2,076   2,597  
     
Income tax expense   414   542  
Net income and income available to common stockholders $ 1,662 $ 2,055  
     
Basic income per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.77  
Diluted income per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.77  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   2,682,982   2,675,500  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   2,682,982   2,675,500  
     

 


Selected Financial Data March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Return on average common stockholders’ equity1   13.07 %   15.70 %   16.40 %   14.71 %   18.45 %   9.17 %
Tangible book value per share $ 18.63   $ 19.20   $ 18.53   $ 17.93   $ 17.24   $ 16.85  
Return on average assets1   1.14 %   1.36 %   1.41 %   1.20 %   1.49 %   0.73 %
Net interest margin1   4.07 %   3.65 %   3.94 %   3.79 %   4.26 %   3.57 %
Efficiency ratio   65.10 %   69.73 %   63.08 %   62.80 %   59.94 %   67.64 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.16 %   0.51 %   0.50 %   0.55 %   0.62 %   0.64 %

1Annualized

Contact: Tom Wayne, CEO and CFO
Phone: 336.644.9944

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.