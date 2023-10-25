OAK RIDGE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share.
Third Quarter 2023 Performance and Accomplishments
- Earnings per share of $0.55, compared to $0.54 in the linked quarter and $0.59 for the third quarter of 2022.
- Return on equity of 10.63%, compared to 10.84% in the linked quarter and 12.35% for the third quarter of 2022.
- Dividends declared per common share of $0.10, unchanged from the linked quarter and up from $0.08 for the third quarter of 2022.
- Tangible book value per common share of $20.26 as of period end, compared to $20.14 at the end of the linked quarter and $18.67 at the end of the third quarter of 2022.
- Net interest margin of 3.84%, compared to 3.89% in the linked quarter and 4.10% for the third quarter of 2022.
- Efficiency ratio of 68.72%, compared to 70.39% in the linked quarter and 66.76% for the third quarter of 2022.
- Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.08% at quarter end, compared to 0.10% as of the linked quarter end and 0.15% as of the third quarter end of 2022.
Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “Oak Ridge’s operating performance in the third quarter was solid, especially considering the continued increase in market interest rates and concerns regarding the banking industry’s financial performance and safety and soundness. Asset quality was strong at the end of the quarter, our net interest margin was strong during the quarter, and our loans increased while deposits decreased just slightly from year end. Capital and liquidity levels remain strong. Oak Ridge remains focused on its full client relationships including long-term core deposit and lending solutions and other products and services that meet our customers’ financial objectives. We are incredibly proud of our team and appreciate their efforts in serving our clients and managing the Bank in a safe and sound manner.”
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock is payable on December 4, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2023, which represents the 20th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”
Review of Balance Sheet at September 30, 2023, as compared to December 31, 2022
- Total assets increased $22.0 million, or 3.7%, to $611.3 million, from $589.3 million.
- Cash and cash equivalents decreased $25.9 million, or 51.4%, to $24.5 million, from $50.4 million.
- Securities available-for-sale increased $9.2 million, or 11.4%, to $90.1 million, from $80.9 million.
- Securities held-to-maturity increased $7.6 million, or 67.7%, to $18.7 million due to reclassifications of subordinated debenture investments in other banks and bank holding companies from loans receivable to held-to-maturity securities. The reclassifications were $10.9 million and $7.4 million in December of 2022 and June of 2023, respectively. The lowest, largest, and average balance of each subordinated debenture investment in one bank or bank holding company as of September 30, 2023, was $331,000, $1.5 million, and $909,000, respectively. The average book life of the subordinated debenture portfolio was 3.28 years as of September 30, 2023.
- Total net loans increased $27.0 million, or 6.4%, to $448.4 million, from $421.4 million.
- The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.06% and 1.14% on September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
- Nonperforming assets represented 0.08% of total assets on September 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% on December 31, 2022.
- On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) methodology for establishing it allowance for loan loss. As a result of adopting this standard the Company’s retained earnings increased $24,000, the allowance for loan losses decreased $247,000, and the reserves for unfunded commitments increased $223,000.
- Total deposits decreased $3.1 million, or 0.6%, to $477.9 million, from $481.0 million.
- Total borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances and under the Federal Reserve Term Funding Program increased $20.0 million, or 66.7%, to $50.0 million, from $30.0 million.
- Stockholders’ equity increased $2.7 million, or 6.2%, to $55.3 million, from $52.6 million. Accumulated other comprehensive loss was $3.4 million, or 4.2% of total stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2023. The Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio (“CBLR”) was 11.26% at September 30, 2023, compared to 11.27% at December 31, 2022. Financial institutions that follow the CBLR guidelines and have a CBLR of greater than 9.0% meet the well-capitalized regulatory requirement.
Review of Income Statement for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period ending September 30, 2022
- Net interest income increased $38,000 to $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the year-ago quarter. The net interest margin decreased 26 basis points to 3.84% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the year-ago quarter.
- Provision for credit losses was $137,000 in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a provision for credit losses of $160,000 in the year-ago quarter. The primary risks inherent in the Bank’s loan portfolio, including the adequacy of the allowance or reserve for loan losses, are based on management’s assumptions regarding, among other factors, general and local economic conditions, which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Bank’s control. In estimating these risks, and the related loss reserve levels, management also considers the financial conditions of specific borrowers and credit concentrations with specific borrowers, groups of borrowers, and industries.
- Noninterest income increased $62,000 to $1.0 million for the third quarter 2023 compared with the year-ago quarter. Significant contributors to the overall net increase were:
- Decrease of $56,000 in gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans. On most 2023 originations the Bank is retaining the guaranteed portion of the loan whereas in 2022 the Company sold substantially all guaranteed portions of the loans.
- Decrease of $39,000 in brokerage commissions on mortgage loans.
- Increase of $135,000 in income from, Small Business Investment Company.
- Noninterest expense increased $198,000, or 4.5%, to $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with the year-ago quarter. An increase of $116,000 in data and item processing accounted for most of the net increase.
|Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (Audited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2023
|2022
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|9,182
|$
|12,467
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|15,294
|37,889
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|24,476
|50,356
|Securities available-for-sale
|90,148
|80,939
|Securities held-to-maturity, fair values of $16,494 and $10,350 at September
|30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|18,720
|11,161
|Restricted stock, at cost
|2,828
|2,626
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,808 and
|$4,851 at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively
|448,420
|421,444
|Property and equipment, net
|8,523
|9,192
|Accrued interest receivable
|2,427
|1,996
|Bank owned life insurance
|6,155
|6,095
|Right-of-use assets – operating leases
|2,537
|1,183
|Other assets
|7,028
|4,289
|Total assets
|$
|611,262
|$
|589,281
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|106,981
|$
|120,263
|Interest-bearing
|370,881
|360,722
|Total deposits
|477,862
|480,985
|Short-term FHLB Advances
|28,000
|30,000
|Federal Reserve bank term funding program
|22,000
|–
|Other short-term borrowings
|–
|418
|Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities
|8,248
|8,248
|Subordinated debentures
|9,933
|9,903
|Lease liabilities – operating leases
|2,537
|1,183
|Accrued interest payable
|1,094
|226
|Other liabilities
|6,235
|5,675
|Total liabilities
|555,909
|536,638
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;
|2,732,720 and 2,672,620 issued and outstanding
|at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively
|26,603
|26,207
|Retained earnings
|32,161
|28,642
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,411
|)
|(2,206
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|55,353
|52,643
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|611,262
|$
|589,281
|Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|For the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended September 30,
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|September 30, 2022
|2023
|2022
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|6,455
|$
|5,780
|$
|5,197
|$
|18,151
|$
|15,735
|Interest on deposits in banks
|207
|216
|172
|663
|370
|Restricted stock dividends
|42
|41
|21
|141
|57
|Interest on investment securities
|1,516
|1,368
|689
|3,721
|1,454
|Total interest and dividend income
|8,220
|7,405
|6,079
|22,676
|17,616
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|1,678
|1,374
|222
|4,074
|715
|Short-term and long-term debt
|915
|645
|268
|2,229
|696
|Total interest expense
|2,593
|2,019
|490
|6,303
|1,411
|Net interest income
|5,627
|5,386
|5,589
|16,373
|16,205
|Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
|137
|(63
|)
|160
|248
|141
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|5,490
|5,449
|5,429
|16,125
|16,064
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|161
|149
|151
|459
|437
|Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans
|9
|12
|48
|43
|181
|Insurance commissions
|135
|109
|124
|340
|350
|Gain on sale of investment securities
|–
|–
|–
|77
|–
|Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans
|147
|96
|203
|475
|718
|Debit and credit card interchange income
|333
|299
|306
|924
|891
|Income from Small Business Investment Company
|135
|51
|–
|186
|170
|Income earned on bank owned life insurance
|21
|20
|21
|60
|60
|Other service charges and fees
|108
|155
|134
|428
|259
|Total noninterest income
|1,049
|891
|987
|2,992
|3,066
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries
|2,175
|2,180
|2,219
|6,666
|6,575
|Employee benefits
|335
|264
|267
|908
|817
|Occupancy
|250
|261
|281
|819
|828
|Equipment
|208
|239
|237
|658
|732
|Data and item processing
|527
|468
|411
|1,465
|1,265
|Professional and advertising
|379
|345
|252
|1,082
|837
|Stationery and supplies
|26
|34
|19
|94
|80
|Telecommunications
|135
|129
|112
|390
|323
|FDIC assessment
|102
|132
|110
|308
|217
|Impairment loss on securities
|–
|–
|13
|–
|13
|Other expense
|451
|366
|469
|1,207
|1,216
|Total noninterest expense
|4,588
|4,418
|4,390
|13,597
|12,903
|Income before income taxes
|1,951
|1,922
|2,026
|5,520
|6,227
|Income tax expense
|456
|434
|421
|1,256
|1,257
|Net income and income available to common stockholders
|$
|1,495
|$
|1,488
|$
|1,605
|$
|4,264
|$
|4,970
|Basic and diluted income per common share
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.56
|$
|1.84
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|2,732,720
|2,732,720
|2,702,370
|2,726,535
|2,696,026
|Selected Financial Data
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Return on average common stockholders’ equity¹
|10.63
|%
|10.84
|%
|9.62
|%
|12.98
|%
|12.35
|%
|13.52
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|20.26
|$
|20.14
|$
|19.94
|$
|19.48
|$
|18.67
|$
|18.77
|Return on average assets¹
|0.98
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.88
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.08
|%
|Net interest margin¹
|3.84
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.91
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.10
|%
|3.66
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|68.72
|%
|70.39
|%
|71.60
|%
|69.64
|%
|66.76
|%
|68.93
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.08
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.14
|%
¹Annualized
