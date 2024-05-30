OAKDALE, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), the parent company of Oak Valley Community Bank, has been awarded the 2023 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup as one of the top 10% of community banks in the United States. Winners are recognized for demonstrating superior performance in several financial measurements. The pool of banks considered for recognition includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2023. This marks the fourth time that Oak Valley Bancorp has earned this recognition.

Out of 203 community banks that were considered for 2023, Oak Valley Bancorp earned the 2nd spot of only 21 banks to be named to the 2023 Raymond James Bankers Cup, in its twelfth annual list of top-performing community banks. Raymond James, an independent investment bank and research firm, analyzed banks nationwide to select its Bankers Cup recipients. This elite annual list recognizes the top 10% of community banks based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics which included the following performance measures:

Nonperforming assets to loans and real estate owned (NPAs / Loans + OREO)

Five-year average core deposit percentage

Net interest margin (NIM)

Efficiency ratio

Return on average assets (ROAA)

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Raymond James as one of the top performing community banks in the nation,” remarked Chris Courtney, CEO of Oak Valley Bancorp. “This award speaks to our strength and resilience, which could not have been achieved without the hard work, dedication, and exceptional performance of our entire team.”

Oak Valley offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra Division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. For more information visit www.ovcb.com .