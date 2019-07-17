Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 2ⁿᵈ Quarter Results and Announces Cash Dividend

OAKDALE, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, recently reported unaudited consolidated financial results. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, consolidated net income was $2,963,000, or $0.37 per diluted share (EPS), compared to $3,104,000, or $0.38 EPS, for the prior quarter and $2,591,000, or $0.32 EPS, for the same period a year ago. The decrease of $141,000 compared to the prior quarter is mainly due to loan loss provisions of $95,000 resulting from loan growth of $10.8 million during the second quarter, along with slightly higher operating costs. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the net income increase of $372,000 was driven by net interest margin expansion corresponding to loan growth.

Consolidated net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $6,067,000, or $0.75 EPS, representing an increase of 12.5% compared to $5,393,000, or $0.67 EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company has benefited from year-over-year loan growth and increased service fee income resulting from the expansion of our deposit and loan customer base, as the main contributors to the year-to-date net income increase of $674,000.

Net interest income was $10,128,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $10,111,000 for the prior quarter and $9,327,000 for the same period last year. The increase is attributable to the growth of average gross loans, combined with the positive impact that the 2018 FOMC rate hikes have had on the yield of our earning assets. As a result, the Company’s net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased to 4.23%, compared to 4.16% for the prior quarter, and 3.83% for the same period last year.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $1,242,000, compared to $1,275,000 during the prior quarter, and $1,011,000 for the same period last year. The decrease compared to the prior quarter is due to a decline in gains recorded from called available-for-sale investment securities. The increase from the same period last year is primarily due to unrealized gains recorded on the fair value of equity investment securities. Additionally, the Company continues to recognize steady growth in service charge and transaction fee income, as a result of our growing core deposit base.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $7,310,000, compared to $7,233,000 during the prior quarter, and $6,905,000 for the same period last year. The increase compared to prior periods corresponds to the expansion into Sacramento during the third quarter of 2018, and other lending and credit administration staff additions, combined with increased general operating costs related to servicing the growing loan and deposit portfolios.

Total assets were $1.07 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $9.2 million over March 31, 2019 and a decrease of $1.3 million over June 30, 2018. Gross loans were $718.2 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $10.8 million over March 31, 2019, and an increase of $63.6 million over June 30, 2018. The Company’s total deposits were $949.1 million as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $10.3 million over March 31, 2019 and a decrease of $21.5 million over June 30, 2018, as a result of the bank electing not to match competitive offerings on certain high interest rate deposit accounts during the first quarter of 2019.

“The Bank is truly hitting on all cylinders, as evidenced by positive year-over-year trends in each of its key performance ratios. This is a tribute to the hard work and dedication our team puts forward in delivering a unique customer experience and their commitment to lending prudently to quality clients,” stated Chris Courtney, President and CEO.

Non-performing assets as of June 30, 2019 were $906,000, or 0.08% of total assets, compared to $967,000 or 0.09% of total assets as of March 31, 2019, and $1,310,000, or 0.12%, at June 30, 2018. The decrease from the same period a year ago is the result of collateral sales and subsequent payments received on non-performing loans. The allowance for loan losses to gross loans decreased to 1.22% at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.23% at March 31, 2019 and 1.25% at June 30, 2018. The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $95,000 during the second quarter of 2019 due to the $10.8 million loan growth, as loan loss reserves relative to gross loans remain at acceptable levels and credit quality remains strong.

The Board of Directors of Oak Valley Bancorp at their July 16, 2019 meeting, declared the payment of a cash dividend of $0.135 per share of common stock to its shareholders of record at the close of business on July 29, 2019. The payment date will be August 9, 2019 and will amount to approximately $1,108,000. This is the second dividend payment made by the Company in 2019.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop. The Sacramento – Capitol Mall Branch, which opened in 2018, is the latest addition to Oak Valley’s network.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the corporation for which the corporation claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the corporation’s possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, including increased energy costs in California, credit quality of borrowers, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Oak Valley Bancorp Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share) 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter Selected Quarterly Operating Data: 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Net interest income $ 10,128 $ 10,111 $ 10,179 $ 9,944 $ 9,327 Provision for loan losses 95 – 555 – – Non-interest income 1,242 1,275 1,232 1,137 1,011 Non-interest expense 7,310 7,233 6,921 6,820 6,905 Net income before income taxes 3,965 4,153 3,935 4,261 3,433 Provision for income taxes 1,002 1,049 956 1,096 842 Net income $ 2,963 $ 3,104 $ 2,979 $ 3,165 $ 2,591 Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.32 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.32 Dividends paid per common share $ – $ 0.135 $ – $ 0.130 $ – Return on average common equity 11.39 % 12.54 % 12.16 % 13.21 % 11.18 % Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.17 % 1.08 % 1.17 % 0.99 % Net interest margin (1) 4.23 % 4.16 % 3.96 % 3.97 % 3.83 % Efficiency ratio (2) 62.27 % 62.20 % 58.78 % 59.50 % 64.20 % Capital – Period End Book value per common share $ 12.98 $ 12.45 $ 12.09 $ 11.67 $ 11.50 Credit Quality – Period End Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.12 % Loan loss reserve/ gross loans 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.25 % Period End Balance Sheet ($ in thousands) Total assets $ 1,068,310 $ 1,059,130 $ 1,094,887 $ 1,075,805 $ 1,069,600 Gross loans 718,158 707,408 711,902 663,195 654,594 Nonperforming assets 906 967 920 920 1,310 Allowance for loan losses 8,770 8,677 8,685 8,135 8,162 Deposits 949,090 938,743 986,495 974,424 970,615 Common equity 106,583 102,218 99,038 95,666 94,145 Non-Financial Data Full-time equivalent staff 184 180 178 176 175 Number of banking offices 17 17 17 17 16 Common Shares outstanding Period end 8,208,853 8,209,750 8,194,805 8,194,255 8,183,005 Period average – basic 8,102,565 8,093,106 8,086,748 8,083,927 8,080,134 Period average – diluted 8,116,950 8,102,411 8,097,161 8,104,252 8,098,269 Market Ratios Stock Price $ 19.55 $ 17.64 $ 18.30 $ 19.65 $ 22.87 Price/Earnings 13.33 11.34 12.52 12.65 17.78 Price/Book 1.51 1.42 1.51 1.68 1.99

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ($ in thousands, except per share) 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 20,239 $ 18,444 Provision for loan losses 95 – Non-interest income 2,517 2,343 Non-interest expense 14,543 13,637 Net income before income taxes 8,118 7,150 Provision for income taxes 2,051 1,757 Net income $ 6,067 $ 5,393 Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.75 $ 0.67 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.67 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135 $ 0.13 Return on average common equity 11.95 % 11.82 % Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.03 % Net interest margin (1) 4.19 % 3.82 % Efficiency ratio (2) 62.24 % 63.80 % Capital – Period End Book value per common share $ 12.98 $ 11.50 Credit Quality – Period End Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.08 % 0.12 % Loan loss reserve/ gross loans 1.22 % 1.25 % Period End Balance Sheet ($ in thousands) Total assets $ 1,068,310 $ 1,069,600 Gross loans 718,158 654,594 Nonperforming assets 906 1,310 Allowance for loan losses 8,770 8,162 Deposits 949,090 970,615 Common equity 106,583 94,145 Non-Financial Data Full-time equivalent staff 184 175 Number of banking offices 17 16 Common Shares outstanding Period end 8,208,853 8,183,005 Period average – basic 8,097,862 8,077,562 Period average – diluted 8,109,721 8,099,479 Market Ratios Stock Price $ 19.55 $ 22.87 Price/Earnings 12.94 16.99 Price/Book 1.51 1.99