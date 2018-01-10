Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Area Manager Promotion

Breaking News
OAKDALE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY), announced the promotion of Laura Weaver to Vice President, Area Manager.

Weaver joined Oak Valley in 2005 and has over 17 years of total banking experience. During her time with the bank, she has held several key branch management roles including Assistant Customer Service Manager (Modesto), Customer Service Manager (Oakdale), and most recently Branch Manager (Escalon). As Area Manager, she will continue to manage the Escalon Branch, as well as provide support to the business development and growth initiatives of the Manteca and Ripon Branches.

“Laura’s experience and management skills have enabled her to successfully develop and maintain many strong business relationships. As Area Manager, she will have the opportunity to support Branch Managers in the surrounding San Joaquin County communities and focus our collaborative efforts on the ongoing growth of the bank,” stated Julie DeHart, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking Group.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & Eastern Sierra Community Bank, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 16 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, a loan production office in Downtown Sacramento, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra Division, including Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

