Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Officer Hiring

Sept. 22, 2022

OAKDALE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Damon K. Munoz has joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. He is currently based out of Roseville.

Munoz joins the Oak Valley team with over 20 years of commercial banking and finance experience. As a Commercial Banking Officer, he will be responsible for commercial lending and business development in the Capital region.

“We are excited to welcome Damon to the Oak Valley team,” said Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group. “Damon’s extensive commercial banking experience includes working with public and private businesses on real estate, ground-up construction, working capital, equipment, and SBA financing projects. His commercial lending acumen coupled with his client relationship management proficiency will help broaden our presence in the Greater Sacramento Valley,” Stephens concluded.

Munoz earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo. He is a founding board member of Whitney Ranch Charitable Foundation-Strokes4Hope and has actively served the foundation for the past 10 years. He is a two-time national Pinnacle Award recipient for credit production with his previous employer. Munoz resides in Rocklin with his wife Gracia and 3 children. In his free time, he enjoys golf and supporting and watching his son’s and daughter’s high school sports activities.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company received regulatory approval to open a new office in Roseville, which is currently operating as a Loan Production Office and will open as a full-service branch this fall.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

