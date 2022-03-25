Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Vice President Promotion

Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Vice President Promotion

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

OAKDALE, Calif., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced the promotion of Lisa Melville to Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer. Melville is based out of the bank’s Downtown Sonora Branch.

Melville has been in banking for over 40 years, nearly 20 of which have been in commercial banking. When Oak Valley acquired Mother Lode Bank in 2015, Melville was a great fit with the commercial team. She has played an integral role in representing both Sonora branches and serving clients throughout Tuolumne County, as well as the Eastern Sierra. In addition, Melville has been instrumental in our efforts to assist businesses in the Mother Lode region with PPP loan and forgiveness applications.

Melville will continue to focus on commercial lending and business development. “I can’t say enough about Lisa’s work ethic and professionalism. She is a key employee whom we greatly rely on in the Sierra region and is highly deserving of this promotion,” stated Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group.

Melville is a Sonora native, calling Tuolumne County home for more than 50 years. In 1999, she became the first female member of Sonora Lions Club and remains active in the club today. She is also a Board member of Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County. When away from the office, Melville enjoys gardening, camping, hiking, kayaking, spending time at the beach and traveling. She resides in Sonora with her husband Larry.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company received regulatory approval to open a new office in Roseville, which is currently operating as a Loan Production Office and is expected to open as a full-service branch in the second half of the year.

For more information, visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact:   Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty
Phone:   (209) 848-2265
    www.ovcb.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.