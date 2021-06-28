Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Oak Valley Community Bank Ranks in the Top 200 Publicly Traded Banks by American Banker Magazine

Oak Valley Community Bank Ranks in the Top 200 Publicly Traded Banks by American Banker Magazine

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

OAKDALE, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), is pleased to announce that it placed 85th on American Banker magazine’s list of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks with less than $2 billion in assets. The ranking, based on a three-year average of each bank’s return on average equity, placed Oak Valley Community Bank 9th out of the 26 California banks to achieve this ranking.

“It is an honor to be named on this list of exceptional community banks,” stated Chris Courtney, President and CEO. “To be recognized after a year of unparalleled opportunities and challenges due to the pandemic is especially meaningful. It illustrates our financial strength and performance while highlighting the continued commitment to excellence demonstrated by our team as we serve the needs of our clients and community.”

Over the last 15 months, Oak Valley Community Bank has been focused on providing customers access to credit, particularly through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the special funding initiative designed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. The bank processed over 1,650 first draw and 715 second draw PPP loans, totaling over $330 million.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty
Phone: (209) 848-BANK (2265)
  Toll Free (866) 8447500
  www.ovcb.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.