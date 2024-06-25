Oakland’s embattled mayor Sheng Thao gave her first public remarks Monday after federal agents raided her home.
“I want to be crystal clear. I have done nothing wrong,” Thao said, reading prepared remarks from the podium. “I can tell you with confidence that this investigation is not about me. I have not been charged with a crime, and I am confident I will not be charged with a crime because I am innocent.”
Her remarks, carried by FOX 2, come four days
