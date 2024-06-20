Oakland Democratic Mayor Sheng Thao will now face a recall on November’s ballot, after community organizers garnered nearly double the requisite number of signatures needed to force the proviso, according to multiple reports.

Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao (OUST) submitted its petition two weeks ago, and on Wednesday, officials in Alameda County confirmed they had met the threshold of 25,000 voter signatures.

Retired Judge Brenda Harbin-Forte, who spearheaded the recall, to

[Read Full story at source]