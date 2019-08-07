Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares Distribution of $0.155 Per Share

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSI) (“Oaktree Strategic Income” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Total investment income of $13.8 million ($0.47 per share), up from $12.5 million ($0.42 per share) for the second fiscal quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting higher interest income and fee income related to the exit of an investment.

Net investment income of $5.9 million ($0.20 per share), up from $5.2 million ($0.18 per share) for the second fiscal quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher investment income, partially offset by higher net expenses.

Net asset value per share of $9.71, down from $9.74 for the second fiscal quarter of 2019, driven by unrealized depreciation on certain debt investments.

Originated $38.8 million of new investment commitments and received $43.0 million of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.

A quarterly distribution was declared of $0.155 per share, payable on September 30, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2019.

Edgar Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, said, “OCSI delivered strong earnings and solid portfolio performance in the third quarter. Net investment income increased to $0.20 per share, or 17% from the same period one year ago, reflecting a larger average portfolio size as well as prepayment fees related to a successful investment exit. NAV was relatively stable from the prior quarter and credit quality was strong. We remain focused on taking a highly selective, late-cycle approach to investing and believe we are well positioned with over 98% of the portfolio in first lien loans, excluding our investment in the Glick JV.”

Distribution Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.155 per share, payable on September 30, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2019.

Distributions are paid primarily from distributable (taxable) income. To the extent taxable earnings for a fiscal taxable year fall below the total amount of distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a return of capital to the Company’s stockholders.



Results of Operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating results: Interest income $ 13,521,604 $ 12,294,014 $ 10,791,586 PIK interest income 2,838 6,004 570,552 Fee income 284,081 181,806 298,686 Total investment income 13,808,523 12,481,824 11,660,824 Net expenses 7,890,136 7,265,064 6,588,926 Net investment income 5,918,387 5,216,760 5,071,898 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (2,435,487 ) 8,478,667 (3,346,766 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 3,482,900 $ 13,695,427 $ 1,725,132 Net investment income per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.17 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per common share $ (0.08 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.11 ) Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.46 $ 0.06

As of June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 September 30, 2018 Select balance sheet and other data: Investment portfolio at fair value $ 588,582,089 $ 592,147,418 $ 556,841,828 Total debt outstanding 308,256,800 307,656,800 275,056,800 Net assets 286,021,008 287,105,458 295,745,420 Net asset value per share 9.71 9.74 10.04 Total leverage 1.08x 1.07x 0.93x

Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $13.8 million, and included $13.5 million of interest income from portfolio investments and $0.3 million of fee income. Total investment income was higher as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, primarily due to the acceleration of interest income and prepayment fees earned in connection with the exit of an investment.

Net expenses for the quarter were $7.9 million, a $0.6 million increase from $7.3 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in Part I incentive fees (net of waivers) as a result of higher pre-incentive fee net investment income during the quarter and a $0.1 million increase in interest expense as a result of a higher level of borrowings during the quarter.

Net realized and unrealized losses on the investment portfolio for the quarter were $(2.4) million, reflecting unrealized depreciation on certain debt investments.



Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of ($ in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Investments at fair value $ 588,582 $ 592,147 $ 570,794 Number of portfolio companies 82 81 72 Average portfolio company debt size $ 7,300 $ 7,400 $ 8,100 Asset class: Senior secured debt 90.5 % 90.5 % 89.7 % Unsecured debt 9.5 % 9.5 % 10.1 % Equity — % — % 0.2 % Non-accrual debt investments: Non-accrual investments at fair value $ — $ — $ 50 Non-accrual investments as a percentage of debt investments — % — % 0.01 % Number of investments on non-accrual 1 1 1 Interest rate type: Percentage floating-rate 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Yields: Weighted average yield on debt investments (1) 7.8 % 8.0 % 7.9 % Cash component of weighted average yield on debt investments 7.6 % 7.8 % 7.7 % Weighted average yield on total portfolio investments (2) 7.8 % 8.0 % 7.8 % Investment activity: New investment commitments $ 38,800 $ 64,400 $ 113,600 New funded investment activity (3) $ 41,300 $ 67,900 $ 114,300 Proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales $ 43,000 $ 38,900 $ 83,800 Net new investments (4) $ (1,700 ) $ 29,000 $ 30,500 Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies 5 9 15 Number of new investment commitments in existing portfolio companies 4 5 1 Number of portfolio company exits 4 7 8 __________ (1) Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments, including the Company’s share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV. (2) Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments and dividend income, including the Company’s share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV. (3) New funded investment activity includes drawdowns on existing revolver commitments. (4) Net new investments consists of new funded investment activity less proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.

As of June 30, 2019, the fair value of the Company’s investment portfolio was $588.6 million and was comprised of investments in 82 companies, including the Company’s investments in OCSI Glick JV LLC (“OCSI Glick JV”).

At fair value, 90.5% of the Company’s portfolio as of June 30, 2019 consisted of senior secured floating-rate debt investments, including 88.4% of first liens and 2.1% of second liens, and 9.5% consisted of a subordinated note investment in the OCSI Glick JV.

As of June 30, 2019, there was one investment on which the Company had stopped accruing cash and/or PIK interest or original issue discount (“OID”) income that, in the aggregate, represented 0.1% of the debt portfolio at cost and 0.00% at fair value.

As of June 30, 2019, the OCSI Glick JV had $163.7 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 35 portfolio companies. The joint venture generated income of $1.5 million for Oaktree Strategic Income during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $14.0 million of cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash), total principal value of debt outstanding of $308.3 million, and $146.7 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 4.5% as of June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s total leverage ratio was 1.08x debt-to-equity.

Conference Call Information

Oaktree Strategic Income will host a conference call to discuss its third fiscal quarter results at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time on August 7, 2019. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 507-4376 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-5239 (non-U.S. callers), participant password “Oaktree Strategic Income.” During the earnings conference call, Oaktree Strategic Income intends to refer to an investor presentation that will be available on the Investors section of the Oaktree Strategic Income website, www.oaktreestrategicincome.com . Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Oaktree Strategic Income’s website.

For those individuals unable to listen to the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay will be available on Oaktree Strategic Income’s website, or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), access code 10133107, beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.

About Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions for middle-market companies in both the syndicated and private placement markets. The firm seeks to generate a stable source of current income while minimizing the risk of principal loss and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Strategic Income’s website at www.oaktreestrategicincome.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. The forward-looking statements may include statements as to: our future operating results and distribution projections; our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; and the impact of the investments that we expect to make. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “should,” “estimate,” “project” and “intend” indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in the forward-looking statements for any reason, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment; risks associated with possible disruption in our operations or the economy generally due to terrorism or natural disasters; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities) and conditions in our operating areas, particularly with respect to business development companies or regulated investment companies; and other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in our publicly disseminated documents and filings.

We have based the forward-looking statements included in this presentation on information available to us on the date of this presentation, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that we may make directly to you or through reports that we in the future may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Michael Mosticchio

(212) 284-1900

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Moira Conlon

(310) 478-2700

[email protected]

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

June 30, 2019 (unaudited) March 31, 2019 (unaudited) September 30,

2018 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost June 30, 2019: $73,210,028; cost March 31, 2019: $73,237,461; cost September 30, 2018: $73,501,970) $ 55,634,655 $ 56,017,403 $ 58,512,170 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (cost June 30, 2019: $544,954,488; cost March 31, 2019: $546,005,001; cost September 30, 2018: $499,423,794) 532,947,434 536,130,015 498,329,658 Total investments at fair value (cost June 30, 2019: $618,164,516; cost March 31, 2019: $619,242,462; cost September 30, 2018: $572,925,764) 588,582,089 592,147,418 556,841,828 Cash and cash equivalents 4,070,731 2,854,506 10,439,023 Restricted cash 9,929,895 8,972,775 5,992,764 Interest, dividends and fees receivable 2,985,869 2,935,766 3,139,334 Due from portfolio companies 45,327 52,091 167,946 Receivables from unsettled transactions 5,180,121 — 5,143,533 Deferred financing costs 2,172,147 2,199,665 2,469,675 Derivative asset at fair value — 93,702 45,807 Other assets 844,178 930,541 891,960 Total assets $ 613,810,357 $ 610,186,464 $ 585,131,870 LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 1,215,840 $ 650,869 $ 649,781 Base management fee and incentive fee payable 1,798,217 1,368,446 1,915,682 Due to affiliate 1,592,125 1,047,888 1,700,952 Interest payable 2,978,785 2,961,560 1,130,735 Payables from unsettled transactions 11,934,950 9,395,443 8,932,500 Derivative liability at fair value 12,632 — — Credit facilities payable 308,256,800 307,656,800 275,056,800 Total liabilities 327,789,349 323,081,006 289,386,450 Commitments and contingencies Net assets: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 29,466,768 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and September 30, 2018 294,668 294,668 294,668 Additional paid-in-capital 370,751,389 370,751,389 370,751,389 Accumulated overdistributed earnings (85,025,049 ) (83,940,599 ) (75,300,637 ) Total net assets (equivalent to $9.71, $9.74 and 10.04 per common share as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively) 286,021,008 287,105,458 295,745,420 Total liabilities and net assets $ 613,810,357 $ 610,186,464 $ 585,131,870

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)