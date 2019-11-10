OAS finds irregularities in disputed Bolivia vote, calls for new elections

The Organization of American States recommended on Sunday that Bolivia hold new elections, saying it had identified serious irregularities in the last vote that called into question the victory of President Evo Morales.
