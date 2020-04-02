Oat Milk Market revenue to hit $490 million by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

Oat Milk Industry demand is set to register over 10% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, owing to rising prevalence of lactose intolerance and increasing demand for healthy alternatives.

Global Oat Milk Market value is expected to cross USD 490 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rapid shift from traditional milk products and increasing adoption of vegan alternatives to boost the oat milk industry share.

Increasing demand for natural ingredients in food & beverage industry and shift from traditional milk products is likely to boost market demand. Oat milk is widely consumed owing to excellent nutritional characteristics, easy digestibility and quick absorbing nature. Furthermore, increasing investment in marketing and awareness campaigns to popularize plant-based beverages is likely to stimulate the market demand.

Rising cases of lactose intolerance and shift towards high quality protein sources is likely to augment market demand. Oat milk has smooth consistency, neutral odor & taste which makes it compatible for preparing coffee, tea, smoothies, and shakes. Furthermore, its compatibly with whey and casein powders is increasing its use in fitness industry which should augment market share.

Some major findings of oat milk market report include:

The demand for oat milk is increasing globally owing to rising awareness on high protein and calcium concentration

Changing dietary patterns and shift in consumer outlook towards plant-based beverages is likely to accelerate oat milk market demand

Industry players are rapidly developing indigenous technology to gain brand recognition and competitive cost advantage

Manufactures are rapidly investing in R&D, marketing, and importing traditional technology from Europe to compete globally

Easy availability of oats, easy extraction, and economical nature gives it cost advantage than other plant-based beverages which should boost oat milk product demand

Manufactures are trying to enter the market quickly to capture maximum share and establish their brand image

Some of the major players operating in market include Danone, Oatly, PepsiCo, and Rise Brewing

Market share for oat milk from bottles is likely to grow with CAGR of over 9.5% through 2026

Rapid product penetration in mainstream market along is likely to boost market demand as industry players are introducing innovative and targeted oat milk products

Stringent labeling requirements in Europe and U.S. is making industry players to use natural flavouring products which should boost flavoured oat milk market demand

Rising awareness on animal rights and increasing adoption of vegan diets to boost consumption globally

Market players in Europe are using traditional methods to extract oat milk to differentiate their product and gain unique selling point in domestic market

Asia Pacific oat milk market is likely to surpass USD 165 million owing to rising living standards and rapid adoption of western dietary patterns. Oat milk is widely used in preparing bakery, confectionery, and ice cream products as industry players are trying to capitalize on emerging fitness trends. Furthermore, changing consumer perceptions on nutrition & rising demand for vegan and targeted solutions is likely to augment market demand.

Several industry players are engaged in new product development and stabling new manufacturing facilities. Industry players are sourcing high quality raw material directly from farmers which dilutes supplier power and makes the final product more economical. Additionally, companies are also engaged in segment diversification and are introducing oat milk-based yogurts, ice creams, packaged coffee, and flavoured shakes which is likely to boost product demand.

