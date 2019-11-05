Obalon Announces Clinical Data Set to be Featured During the 36th ASMBS Annual Meeting at Obesity Week 2019

Real-world results from 222 consecutive patients treated with the Obalon Balloon System demonstrate clinically meaningful weight loss with no serious adverse events

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ), a weight loss solutions company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that clinical data for the Obalon Balloon System used to treat 222 patients at the Hamad Medical Corporation, a leading hospital provider in the Middle East, will be featured in a poster presentation at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) Annual Meeting at Obesity Week 2019, being held November 3-7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The poster titled Hamad Medical Corporation (Qatar) National Payor Program Experience with a Swallowable, Gas-filled Intragastric Balloon System was co-authored by Mohammed Rizwan, MD, Ahmed Mohamed Elnagar, MD, Moataz Bashah, MD and Helmuth Billy, MD.

The commercial clinical data set includes 222 consecutive patients that initiated treatment with the Obalon six-month balloon system from February 2018 to October 2018 and met the analysis inclusion criteria, including a starting BMI greater than or equal to 27 kg/m2. Average weight loss for patients meeting the inclusion criteria and receiving three balloon therapy was 24.7 pounds, resulting in a 11.9% reduction in total body weight. Adverse Events were reported by 31% of the patients and there were no (0%) Serious Adverse Events reported.

“We have been very pleased with our experience and patient outcomes with the swallowable, gas-filled Obalon Balloon,” said Dr. Rizwan. “We are presenting very strong clinical data on the Obalon Balloon at Obesity Week showing 24.7 pounds of average weight loss for patients receiving three balloons with no serious adverse events reported.”

“This new data set adds to the body of scientific evidence supporting the Obalon Balloon System as an effective and safe tool for promoting weight loss,” said Amy VandenBerg, Chief Clinical, Quality and Regulatory Officer of Obalon. “Data continues to be presented in scientific forums as they become available to augment our efficacy and safety database, which includes the results from our pivotal clinical trial that supported FDA approval, as well as the data from our commercial registry in the United States, which demonstrated successful results in over 1,300 individuals with obesity. As more patients and physicians become familiar with our novel weight loss solution, we believe the Obalon Balloon System has potential to significantly impact the obesity epidemic.”

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit www.obalon.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Obalon Therapeutics, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Obalon Therapeutics’ future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Obalon Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Obalon Therapeutics’ business in general, please refer to Obalon Therapeutics’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2019, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 24, 2019, and its future periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.