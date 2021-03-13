Obalon Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. On November 10, 2020, the Company signed a non-binding term sheet for merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. and, on January 20, 2021, announced that a definitive agreement had been signed on January 19, 2020 for a merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.1 million, compared to $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, with the decrease primarily due to the suspension of operations in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million, compared to $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.17, compared to $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cost of revenue was $0 for the fourth quarter of 2020, down from $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.1 million compared to $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Research and Development expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $0.2 million, down from $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Selling, General and Administrative expense decreased to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.4 million, down from a loss of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.9 million and $0.4 million of debt related to its Payroll Protection Program loan.

Financial results for the full year of 2020

Revenue for the full year of 2020 was $1.6 million, compared to $3.3 million for the full year of 2019, with the decrease primarily due to the suspension of operations in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss for the full year of 2020 was $12.3 million, compared to $23.7 million for the full year of 2019. Net loss per share for the full year of 2020 was $1.59, compared to $5.03 for the full year of 2019.

Cost of revenue was $1.0 million for the full year of 2020, down from $3.0 million for the full year of 2019. Gross profit for the full year of 2020 was $0.6 million compared to $0.3 million for the full year of 2019.

Research and Development expense for the full year of 2020 totaled $2.5 million, down from $6.9 million for the full year of 2019. Selling, General and Administrative expense decreased to $8.8 million for the full year of 2020, compared to $16.7 million for the full year of 2019. Operating loss for the full year of 2020 was $12.0 million, down from a loss of $23.2 million for the full year of 2019.

Subsequent Events

From January 1, 2021 through March 2, 2021, the Company’s warrant holders covering 2.3 million shares exercised the warrants and common stock was issued in exchange for proceeds of $9.5 million.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not purely historical regarding Obalon’s or its management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations and strategies for the future, including those related to the potential merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. All forward-looking statements and reasons why results might differ included in this press release are made as of the date of this release, based on information currently available to Obalon, deal with future events, are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from Obalon’s current expectations are more fully described in Obalon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020, and its other reports, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Obalon assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement after the date of this report or to conform these forward-looking statements to actual results.

OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 61 $ 787 $ 1,588 $ 3,281 Cost of revenue (1 ) 627 1,004 2,950 Gross profit (deficit) 62 (160 ) 584 331 Operating expenses: Research and development 157 1,492 2,450 6,893 Selling, general and administrative 1,230 3,643 8,776 16,668 Asset impairment and other charges — — 1,310 — Total operating expenses 1,387 5,135 12,536 23,561 Loss from operations (1,326 ) (4,975 ) (11,952 ) (23,230 ) Interest (expense) income, net — 63 29 (385 ) Other expense, net — (1 ) (411 ) (61 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (1,326 ) $ (4,913 ) $ (12,334 ) $ (23,676 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (5.03 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,770,698 7,692,673 7,738,355 4,706,775

OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,905 $ 14,055 Accounts receivable, net — 285 Inventory — 1,936 Other current assets 3,930 1,959 Total current assets 7,835 18,235 Lease right-of-use assets 521 1,077 Property and equipment, net 957 1,081 Other long-term assets 1,304 — Total assets $ 10,617 $ 20,393 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 615 $ 648 Accrued compensation 65 820 Deferred revenue — 424 Other current liabilities 3,802 1,524 Current portion of lease liabilities 564 561 Total current liabilities 5,046 3,977 Lease liabilities, long-term 438 567 Long-term debt 430 — Other long-term liabilities 38 — Total liabilities 5,952 4,544 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 7,770,698 and 7,724,100 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 189,421 188,271 Accumulated deficit (184,764 ) (172,430 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,665 15,849 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,617 $ 20,393

OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (12,334 ) $ (23,676 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 340 479 Stock-based compensation 1,089 2,983 Fair value of cash-settled options 38 — Issuance of warrants for the purchase of common stock 45 — Amortization of right-of-use assets 503 415 Loss on disposal of fixed asset — 128 Accretion of investment discount, net — (2 ) Amortization of debt discount — 70 Impairment of long-lived assets and other charges 1,257 — Impairment of inventory 53 — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 285 585 Inventory (525 ) 12 Other current assets (1,804 ) 411 Accounts payable (33 ) (543 ) Accrued compensation (740 ) (2,985 ) Deferred revenue (424 ) 72 Lease liabilities, net (427 ) (364 ) Other current and long-term liabilities 2,268 (451 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,409 ) (22,866 ) Investing activities: Maturities of short-term investments — 2,550 Purchases of property and equipment (171 ) (194 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (171 ) 2,356 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net of issuance costs — 23,377 Proceeds from long-term loan, net of issuance costs 430 10,000 Repayments of long-term loans — (20,000 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock upon exercise of stock options — 1 Net cash provided by financing activities 430 13,378 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,150 ) (7,132 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,055 21,187 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,905 $ 14,055 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ — $ 719 Income taxes paid $ — $ — Property and equipment in accounts payable $ — $ 32

