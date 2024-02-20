Former President Obama disagreed with then-Vice President Biden that Russia should “pay in blood and money” after it invaded Crimea in 2014, according to a new book.
An excerpt from “The Internationalists: The Fight to Restore Foreign Policy After Trump” by Politico’s Alexander Ward revealed a disagreement that took place behind closed doors between Obama and Biden when Russian forces invaded Crimea and later annexed the peninsula, making
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Obama balked at Biden’s assertion that Russia should ‘pay in blood and money’ after 2014 invasion: book - February 20, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Taking the bruises - February 20, 2024
- Fani Willis gets ‘achievement’ award at church, cites ‘weapons’ Bible verses after chaotic court testimony - February 20, 2024