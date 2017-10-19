Obama blasts ‘politics of division’ on return to campaign trail

(Reuters) – Former President Barack Obama, back on the campaign trail on Thursday for the first time since he left the White House, called on voters to reject a growing “politics of division” that he said was corroding American democracy.
