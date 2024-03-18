Former President Barack Obama met with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, just hours after a report came out about a rivalry between Obama and President Biden.

The Monday meeting was Obama’s first in-person meeting with Sunak since he became prime minister. Obama was only spotted when he was leaving Sunak’s residence Monday afternoon. He said only that it was a “courtesy visit” made while conducting other business in London.

The meeting comes less

[Read Full story at source]