A federal judge ripped into a top Democratic law firm that was attempting to challenge an absentee ballot witness requirement in Wisconsin.

“Normally, the court would begin by searching for other textual clues in the statute. But in this case, the most obvious problem with plaintiffs’ interpretation is that it simply does not make any sense,” U.S. District Judge James Peterson said in a ruling against the Elias Law Group, the firm founded by Democratic super lawyer and form

[Read Full story at source]