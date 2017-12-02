Obama laments lack of U.S. climate leadership in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) – Former President Barack Obama lamented the lack of U.S. leadership in the fight against climate change during a visit to Paris on Saturday, in a veiled rebuke of his Republican successor’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord.
