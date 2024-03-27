Former President Obama is holding regular calls with White House chief of staff Jeff Zients amid growing fears that former President Trump will win the 2024 election, the New York Times reported Wednesday.
Obama’s calls with Zients and top aides at Biden’s campaign reportedly center around election strategy and relaying advice from Obama’s team. A senior aide on Obama’s team told the Times that the former president has “always” been concerned about a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Obama making regular calls to Biden’s chief of staff, fears Trump 2024 win: report - March 27, 2024
- Should Biden pay the Mexican president’s $20 billion demand or get tougher on immigration? Americans weigh in - March 27, 2024
- Maryland’s rising star Dem governor faces first national test after Baltimore bridge collapse - March 27, 2024