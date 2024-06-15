Former President Obama on Saturday marked 12 years since his executive action on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or “DACA,” and called on Congress to codify the program into law before it expires.
The Obama administration implemented DACA in 2012, so that those who entered the U.S. illegally as children were protected from deportation and had a pathway to citizenship.
Recipients, called “Dreamers,” were able to request “conside
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Obama marks 12 years since ‘Dreamers’ executive action, seeks ‘permanent’ solution for DACA recipients - June 15, 2024
- House GOP launches investigation into federally funded news ratings group’s impact on free speech - June 15, 2024
- Supreme Court signals interest in hearing a major climate change case that could be a ‘nightmare’ for liberals - June 15, 2024