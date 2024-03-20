President Biden will reportedly call on his former running mate Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to make the argument that he’s made health care more affordable and should be re-elected.
Obama and Pelosi will join Biden for a virtual rally with activists on Saturday to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamcare, Politico reported. The event is intended to showcase what Biden advisers see as one of the president’
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump suggests he would support abortion ban at around 15 weeks of pregnancy - March 20, 2024
- Jordan opens House probe into how Haitian migrant charged with raping girl at Massachusetts shelter came to US - March 20, 2024
- Melania joins Trump in Florida, tells reporters to ‘stay tuned’ for campaign future - March 20, 2024