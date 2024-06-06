Former President Obama emphasized the importance of preserving the Democratic Senate majority during a fundraiser Wednesday night, highlighting the chamber’s unique ability to confirm judges nominated by the president.
“The ability to get judges appointed — never been more critical than it is today,” he said during the event in Potomac, Maryland.
“On the legislative side, there have been some remarkable achievements that were only achieved because of th
