Oberon Fuels Joins International Trade Associations

June 30, 2022

Linkup with World Biogas Association and Liquid Gas Europe reflects ease and environmental benefits of blending renewable dimethyl ether with LPG/propane

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oberon Fuels (“Oberon”), a maker of products that reduce greenhouse gas emissions of major energy sectors, has joined both the World Biogas Association (WBA) and Liquid Gas Europe as Oberon continues to build upon its work in Europe and around the world.

Oberon has developed a straightforward ‘here-now’ way to slash the CO2 emissions of the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG or propane) industry through the production of renewable dimethyl ether (rDME). Because rDME can be stored, transported and dispensed using existing LPG vehicles and equipment, it can be readily blended with fossil LPG to reduce carbon emissions by up to 60 percent. The intersection between rDME made from biogas and the LPG industry is a key reason for Oberon to join these trade associations.

The EU consumes about 48 billion liters (12.7 billion gallons) of LPG per year, of which an estimated 3.8 billion liters (1 billion gallons) are imported from Russia. Oberon Fuels can enable European countries to produce fuels from local renewable biomass with no indirect land use impacts while reducing the need to import foreign energy resources. To help meet the goals of the EU Green Deal, the EU market is ready for new approaches to decarbonizing a range of major uses including transport, heating and agriculture.

Oberon’s interest in expanding into Europe and other global markets is intended to accelerate commercial adoption of rDME with near-term market trials leading to deployment of multiple commercial-scale production plants. Oberon already has strategic collaborations with leaders around the world including Suburban Propane (US) and South America-based Lipigas. Oberon executives were in Switzerland recently presenting at the International DME Association’s annual event, and company CEO Rebecca Boudreaux, Ph.D., spoke earlier today at the European Liquid Gas Congress event in Barcelona.

About Oberon Fuels
California-based Oberon Fuels is on a mission to decarbonize the fuel and energy sectors through the commercialization of renewable dimethyl ether (rDME). Oberon’s low or carbon-negative rDME can reduce the carbon intensity of propane by up to 60 percent when blended, offering potential reductions in global CO2 of 750 million metric tons per year. rDME’s characteristics also makes it a compelling means for transporting hydrogen for its myriad, fast-growing applications. For more information, visit www.oberonfuels.com.

