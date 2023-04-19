According to Market.us, North America dominated with 54% of the Market Share. Major Player in the obesity treatment market are Arena Pharmaceuticals, USGI Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Plc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bausch Health Companies, VIVUS LLC, Other key players.

New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Obesity Treatment Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth US$ 5,649.5 Million in 2022 and is poised to reach US$ 15,087 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2026. The growing rate of overweight individuals is responsible for the spread of chronic diseases. They are increasing need for effective obesity treatment solutions to reduce the risk of chronic disorders. Obesity is increasing as excessive or abnormal fat in the body, which causes health risks. Obesity is linked to chronic diseases such as diabetes, orthopaedic disorder, high blood pressure, and cancer. Several therapy solutions are available for weight loss, such as exercise, medications, invasive surgery, and devices. Obesity involves several genetic and physiological factors responsible for the growth of the disease.

Key Takeaway:

By Drug Type in 2022, the appetite suppressants segment has generated a revenue share of 54% in 2022.

in 2022, the appetite suppressants segment has generated a revenue share of in 2022. By End-user , the hospital’s segment has dominated the market and is growing at a CAGR of 53% from 2023 to 2032.

, the hospital’s segment has dominated the market and is growing at a CAGR of from 2023 to 2032. In 2022 , North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 54%.

, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Europe held a 32% revenue share in 2022.

held a revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR from 2023-2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the Obesity Treatment Market?

Increase in Geriatric Population : Due to the increase in the number of high-weight individuals, the demand for obesity treatment in the market will help to drive the market growth.

: Due to the increase in the number of high-weight individuals, the demand for obesity treatment in the market will help to drive the market growth. Technological Advances : The advanced and innovative technologies in the treatment and novel devices to lose weight help grow the obesity treatment market by offering advanced treatments with greater appropriateness and increased market growth.

: The advanced and innovative technologies in the treatment and novel devices to lose weight help grow the obesity treatment market by offering advanced treatments with greater appropriateness and increased market growth. Cost Effect On The Market Growth: Patients demand low-cost treatments and devices to lose weight due to expensive healthcare treatments and devices in middle and low-income regions. The increase in demand for cost-effective treatment and devices also helps to boost the growth of the obesity treatment market.

Top Trends in the Global Obesity Treatment Market:

Obesity involves significant obstacles for economies with middle and low-income economies. According to WHO being overweight they are connected with several diseases that are controlled to higher mortality rates than undernutrition. They choose unhealthy food, poor lifestyle, and lack of physical activity responsible for weight gain. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, diabetes, hypertension, and orthopedic disease is associated with being overweight. Individuals use therapies to reduce high-calorie diets. Appetite suppressants are the type of supplements that work by reducing the appetite with weight loss and decreasing food consumption. Orlistat is useless for adapting it to change the lifestyle. It causes headaches, gastrointestinal symptoms, and other side effects. Doctors use the gastric band to make the stomach small. After the surgery, patients cannot take more food, making food intake more accessible.

Market Growth:

The increasing demand for healthcare owing to growing patient population also helps increase patient alarms and priority frequency. With the rising disease prevalence and increasing geriatric population, clinical alarms have the potential to reduce costs and help to improve better patient management, which helps the growth of the obesity treatment market. Also, the government and many organizations conduct online weight loss and weight management programs, which will become more popular in the market. Electronic health records are also becoming more popular in this field and will help grow the obesity treatment market.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the most dominating region in the global obesity treatment market. The significant factors that contribute to the expansion of the market for obesity treatment are ease of accessibility, increasing investments in advanced technology, and an increase in R&D activities. In addition, the rising incidence of obesity and chronic diseases will aid this region’s growth. Also, there is a rise in the availability of exercise facilities, an increase in disposable income, and a growing awareness of the importance of a healthy diet and exercise for good health. Asia Pacific is also made efforts to obesity treatment. The availability of healthcare facilities and infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, rising public awareness of the adverse effects of obesity, and rising medical tourism all contribute to expanding the obesity market in these regions. Therefore, the major market players have enormous opportunities for market expansion in Asia-Pacific.

Additionally, these regions allow market players to introduce their successful products in the market. Increasing customer base and ease with manufacturers can expand their operations in this sector due to an increase in the prevalence of obesity in these regions. During the projection period, Brazil is anticipated to provide an attractive market potential for weight loss and diet management for better health.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 5,649.5 Million Market Size in 2032 US$ 15,087 Million CAGR (2023 to 2032) 10.6% North America Revenue Share 54% Europe Revenue Share 32% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers:

During the forecast period, a significant factor driving the market’s growth will be the numerous lifestyle changes in less sleep, an unhealthy diet, and excessive drinking. All of these factors contribute to the rise in obesity. The rise in government efforts to identify obesity-related issues and the development of novel and efficient weight management treatments. The Better Health company encourages people to lose weight to improve their health, and the UK government has announced new regulations to control obesity. One of the best objectives is to inspire people, and improve their health, which will contribute to expanding the obesity treatment market. The market for obesity treatment is expanding by rising technological and therapeutic advancements. The market for obesity treatment is expected to drive growth during the forecast period as increasing efforts by medical organizations. The proliferation of weight management programs fuels the obesity treatment market, the creation of websites, and the provision of appropriate guidance to individuals. These activities raise public awareness of the dangers of being overweight.

Market Restraints:

High-cost treatment and drugs in low-income regions may restrict the growth of the obesity treatment market. Furthermore, a lack of funding and innovative research in developing countries may restrict the market’s growth. Also, obesity treatments take lots of time duration, which will hamper the growth of the obesity treatment market. In addition, the adverse effects of the weight management drugs, such as diarrhea, nausea, and deficiency of treatments, may hamper the market growth.

Market Opportunities:

The obesity treatment market is expanding in developing regions with healthcare sectors in several developing countries. The increase in several geriatric populations, the increasing number of patients, and rising public awareness about infectious diseases in developing countries significantly impact the expansion of the healthcare industry – increasing weight control activities for people to lose weight through regular exercise and yoga. In addition, with the increasing number of applications of obesity treatment in healthcare facilities and infrastructures, increasing investment in this market is anticipated to provide growth opportunities in the obesity treatment market.

Report Segmentation of the Obesity Treatment Market

Surgery Type Insight:

Based on surgery type, the market is segmented into adjusting gastric banding, sleeve gastrectomy, biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and other surgery types. The roux-en-y gastric bypass is the most dominant segment in the obesity treatment market. The roux-en-y gastric bypass is the best option for losing weight or average weight loss around the year. Many government activities about the problems such as technological development in the healthcare sector, overweight, and easy availability of weight gain treatments drive the obesity treatment market. Also, introducing advanced technologies with fewer side effects is the major focus of several organizations. For example, the researcher has attempted to renew white blood cells to work more like brown fat cells. If this experiment succeeds, they will be able to provide treatment for the fat-burning process.

Drug Type Insight:

Based on drug type, the obesity treatment market is segmented into combination drugs, appetite suppressants, malabsorption, and satiety drugs. Appetite suppressants dominate the market for obesity treatment. Appetite suppressants work by reducing hunger, and it helps to reduce weight loss by decreasing food utilization. For weight loss, doctors prescribe the orlistat drug. When patients fail to lose weight even by following a healthy diet and exercising regularly. The overweight cause health risk and doctors recommend the medicine; there is no substitute for losing weight, even if getting orlistat. Sometimes this orlistat shows side effects such as gastrointestinal issues, headaches, and urination. By getting the proper medication, patients can lose weight by eating a low-calorie diet.

End-User Insight:

Based on end-user, the market is divided into clinics and hospitals. In the obesity treatment market hospital segment is the most dominant segment due to improving facilities and infrastructure and advanced hospital innovation. Furthermore, the increase in demand for advanced treatment in the presence of skilled professionals will contribute to the expansion of this market, as there is an increase in the number of obese patients. In addition, the obesity treatment market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to increased patient visits and innovative research in this field.

Market Segmentation

Surgery Type

Adjusting Gastric Banding

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

Sleeve Gastrectomy

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Other Surgery Types

Drug Types

Combination Drugs

Appetite Suppressants

Malabsorption

Satiety

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the significant players include:

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

USGI Medical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allergan Plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

VIVUS LLC

Other key players

Recent Development of the Obesity Treatment Market

In February 2022: Pfizer’s Research on an oral diabetes drug called The glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor as an oral diabetes drug suggested by Pfizer research that this drug can support managing type-2 diabetes and benefit weight loss since obesity is frequently associated with type 2 diabetes.

In November 2021: Novo Nordisk declared that the European regulator, the Agency for Medicinal Products for Human Usage, has approved a favorable opinion and suggested marketing authorization of Wegovy for Chronic Weight management in obese adults.

