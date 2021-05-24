Breaking News
OBITX, Inc. Announces Company Name Change to Everything Blockchain, Inc.

OBITX, Inc. Announces Company Name Change to Everything Blockchain, Inc.

Jacksonville, FL, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

  • Focusing on its blockchain and decentralized processing business acumen, OBITX, Inc., rebrands their company name and image. 

OBITX, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX)  OBITX, Inc., an industry leader in blockchain development, engineering, and consulting has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as Everything Blockchain, Inc.  The Company filed the appropriate documents with the state of Delaware on May 19, 2021.  The Company will file with FINRA to begin the process of updating its name and ticker symbol.  The Company will announce the effective date upon final notification and approval from FINRA.

This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website is planned to launch in June 2021, which will prominently feature the company’s focus on expanding their product lines and services within the blockchain community.

The company’s directors and staff have not changed. CEO, Eric Jaffe stated “As part of our focus on global expansion and business development, our leadership team and I believe it was appropriate to rebrand our company to more specifically reflect our future. We are very excited about the introduction of our new company name; Everything Blockchain, Inc. because it allows us to better represent our business to our consumers.”

For more information about the name change or to learn more about the Company please visit: www.obitx.com.

CONTACT: Eric Jaffe, CEO
[email protected]

