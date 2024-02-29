Furthering the adoption of knowledge graphs in the enterprise

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Object Management Group®️ (OMG®️) announced it has acquired the Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation (EKGF). A non-profit trade association founded in 2020 by leading industry experts in the knowledge graph space, EKGF develops a catalog of best practices for sustainable knowledge graph deployment in an enterprise. A knowledge graph is a collection of descriptions that put data in context through links and semantic metadata. Knowledge graphs provide a framework for data integration, unification, analytics, and sharing. The new OMG EKGF Task Force is part of OMG’s Platform Technology Committee (PTC), which solicits, proposes, reviews, and recommends technology specification adoption.

Today OMG also announced the Enterprise Knowledge Graph Forum (EKGF) Community. By joining this OMG Community, companies can become involved in EKG projects that will advance their expertise and set them apart from their peers. The EKGF Community will continue the work of the EKGF to help define, promote, and improve the understanding, adoption, and maturity of knowledge graphs and related technology, approaches, and standards in enterprises, including ongoing work on a proposed standard for data products.

“We’re very excited about having EKGF as part of our organization,” said Mike Bennett, OMG Technical Director. “Their expertise and experience with knowledge graphs will be invaluable to our members. We look forward to some interesting new standards submissions and valuable interactions with our existing task forces and special interest groups, especially as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to evolve. Knowledge graphs empower AI applications to understand the context and relationships between data points.”

“Data fragmentation is a significant liability for organizations who spend way too much time and money moving data from one place to another,” said Dennis E. Wisnosky, Co-Founder of EKGF. “Developing semantic standards that resolve and map data uniformly across an organization is more cost-effective. We are excited to be part of OMG and to continuing to curate a repository of reusable models and resources, and to building a community for engagement and shared knowledge and advancing the business cases for EKG adoption.”

To participate in the ongoing work of the EKGF , b ecome an OMG member today and join the new EKGF Task Force , or become a member of the EKGF Community.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium with representation from government, industry, and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even more comprehensive range of industries. OMG’s modeling standards enable robust visual design, execution, and maintenance of software, systems, and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

