New DDS standard provides an integrated solution to develop deterministic data-centric distributed systems

Boston, MA, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced the Data Distribution Service (DDS) Extensions for Time Sensitive Networking specification. The new specification enables organizations to deploy DDS applications over a TSN-enabled network infrastructure, ensuring quality of service (QoS) for mission-critical DDS applications.

The DDS family of OMG standards provides connectivity, interoperability, security, and portability for industrial internet, cyber-physical, and mission-critical applications. TSN, a family of IEEE standards, enables deterministic, highly reliable communication on standard Ethernet.

“TSN is a great complement to DDS,” said Fernando Garcia-Aranda, Principal Software Engineer at Real-Time Innovations (RTI) and lead author of the new OMG specification. “Together, they enable real-time systems to work more robustly and dependably by providing an integrated end-to-end solution for developing deterministic data-centric distributed applications. With this new standard, system architects can design, deploy, and execute DDS systems over TSN-enabled networks capable of preventing non-real-time data traffic from interfering with real-time data streams. This delivers bounded latency and jitter guarantees to the overall system.”

OMG specifications address middleware, modeling, and vertical domain frameworks. All OMG specifications are available from the website, including the DDS Extensions for TSN specification.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium representing government, industry, and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even more comprehensive range of industries. OMG’s modeling standards enable robust visual design, execution, and maintenance of software and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

Note to editors: Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni Object Management Group SDO 978-855-0412 Karen@omg.org