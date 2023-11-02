Verifying UML, SysML, and BPMN Systems Modeling Expertise through Certification

BOSTON, MA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced it has added a Talent Directory to its Certification Catalog. When individuals and organizations invest their time and money in obtaining an OMG certification, they receive immediate credibility with colleagues, employers, and clients.

Once they pass OMG certification exams, candidates are issued digital badges/certificates to share with peers through social media and other means. Now, candidates can join the OMG Talent Directory, hosted by digital credential network Credly, where hiring managers and recruiters can view and verify their credentials and skills.

“This announcement represents another extension to our expanding certification program,” said Terrance Milligan, Director of OMG Certification Programs. “The OMG Talent Directory will further amplify the credibility and visibility of individuals who acquire our certifications, which will translate to continued opportunity and success in the job market.”

OMG offers certifications for the following:

Business Process Management (BPM) Certification

A recent Fortune Business Insights Report said the global BPM market should reach $26 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2028. OMG BPM certification exams validate an individual’s knowledge about BPM skills used in today’s complex distributed business environment.

Systems Modeling Language™ (SysML®) Certification

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is an expected 10% increase in employment opportunities for qualified industrial engineers, including systems engineers, by 2026. This growth rate is faster than the overall job market. OMG collaborated with the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) to develop the SysML standard, its application to MBSE, and its certification exams.

Unified Modeling Language™ 2 (UML® 2) Certification

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that by 2031, there will be a 25% increase in employment for software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers. The OMG UML 2 exams assess an individual’s proficiency in interpreting and constructing UML model diagrams, focusing on how UML is currently utilized.

OMG plans to publish a UAF exam in the Spring of 2024. For more information about OMG certification programs and the Talent Directory, visit our website.

