BOSTON, MA, Jan. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced that it is attending the NRF 2023 Conference & Expo from January 15 – 17, 2023, in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, NYC.

OMG’s Retail Domain Task Force oversees an international suite of standards to help retailers manage and share data. The standards, developed by retailers and vendors from around the world, reduce the risk of new technology, preserve the value of legacy systems, and reduce time-to-market and integration costs.

“Retailers implementing tech-driven solutions for streamlined services will be the most successful,” said Andy Mattice, Solutions Enablement, Senior Software Architect, Lexmark, and OMG’s Retail Domain Task Force chair. “At NRF, OMG will discuss technical standards, specifications, and best practices essential for retail business models.”

UnifiedPOS™ is an architectural specification for application interfaces to point-of-service retail devices, defining application interfaces to scanners, printers, scales, and more. Today, OMG announced that retailers could use the JavaPOS implementation of the UnifiedPOS specification. JavaPOS enables retailers to use any operating system or hardware, and as it is easier to modify, it can lower implementation and support costs.

Please visit OMG at the NRF 2023 Conference & Expo in the GS1 Booth, 239.

