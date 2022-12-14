Research published in the Journal of Biomedical Informatics

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced a method to structure complex clinical healthcare knowledge in an article published in the Journal of Biomedical Informatics.

The paper describes a comprehensive method to improve sharing of “knowledge” such as clinical best practices, care pathways, and protocols. Based on standards-based “formalisms,” the work provides a framework to contextualize better, relate, and ultimately utilize this knowledge, reducing interpretive error and avoiding costly rework from inconsistent understandings and intentions. The authors based the method on cross-industry frameworks from healthcare, linguistics, system engineering, standards development, and knowledge engineering. The result is a reference knowledge framework called Multilayer Metamodel for Representation and Knowledge (M*R/K).

“Clinical practice guidelines (CPGs) synthesize vast amounts of diverse knowledge to capture evidence-based best practices intended to improve care delivery and patient outcomes,” said Robert Lario, Department of Biomedical Informatics, University of Utah. “Methods like those described in the paper can help both authors and consumers of this knowledge avoid the pitfalls of incomplete, inconsistent, or unclear guidance that often results in implementation challenges or even errors. As an industry, solutions like this can help us capture, share, and implement the knowledge in the clinical information systems needed to support healthcare providers and improve patient care effectively.”

M*R/K provides a standard vocabulary for organizing and articulating medical knowledge (concepts, relationships, curation perspectives, etc.), fostering their practical use in clinical information systems such as electronic health records. The M*R/K framework also helps practitioners design, develop, assess, and use standards and methods, such as OMG’s BPM+ Health – a community of practice focused on workflow agility, sharing, and best practices – among others

You can download ,“A method for structuring complex clinical knowledge and its representational formalisms to support composite knowledge interoperability in healthcare” from the Journal of Biomedical Informatics, November 22, 2022 for more information and a list of the authors.

