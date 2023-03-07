Learn how the Financial Industry Data Transparency Act Affects Business

BOSTON, MA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced it is hosting an industry workshop, “Preparing for New Financial Industry Standards,” in response to the recent Financial Data Transparency Act (FDTA).

OMG’s Finance Domain Task Force is orchestrating the workshop, which takes place on March 23, 2023, from 8:45 am – 12 pm EDT at the Hyatt Regency Town Center, Reston, VA. It is free and open to the public, and you can attend in person or virtually. Anyone involved in preparing, providing, and using financial data, including financial institutions, agencies, technology vendors, data companies, analytics firms, and associated media, are welcome to attend.

The FDTA mandates that all major US financial regulatory and supervisory agencies create uniform standards for the data they collect from regulated entities such as banks and broker-dealers. To date, OMG has generated more than 260 technology standards that provide quantifiable real-world value across all industries, including finance, with the Financial Industry Business Ontology (FIBO) and the Financial Instrument Global Identifier® (FIGI®) standards.

“The workshop will help you understand FDTA requirements and how they affect you, your organization, and your technologies,” said Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO of OMG. “OMG experts will discuss how our members develop data standards, what makes good financial standards, and how they drive business growth. Financial industry stakeholders will also discuss the impact of FDTA and the opportunities it opens.”

DATE: March 23, 2023 (8:45 am – 12 pm EDT)

PLACE: Hyatt Regency Town Center, Reston, VA (Washington, DC area) or online

For more information, please view OMG’s recent webinar: From Passage to Standards: The Financial Data Transparency Act of 2022.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium. With government, industry, and academia representation, OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for various technologies and an even more comprehensive range of industries. OMG’s modeling standards enable robust visual design, execution, and maintenance of software and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

