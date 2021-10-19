Object Management Group to Join Forces with Augmented Reality Enterprise Alliance

Driving the adoption of interoperable AR-enabled enterprise systems

BOSTON, MA, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced it had joined forces with the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA). Under the OMG umbrella, the AREA will continue to drive the widespread adoption of interoperable AR-enabled enterprise systems.

“Augmented Reality offers tremendous potential for enterprises. It promises to increase productivity, lower costs, improve safety, enable expertise sharing, and more,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director, the AREA. “OMG has years of experience in fast-tracking innovative technologies through member-led consortia. We’re excited to join forces with OMG to help accelerate the adoption of AR technologies in the enterprise.”

As an OMG program, the AREA will continue to offer resources and neutral, reliable guidance for enterprises to facilitate AR adoption. AREA will publish in-depth materials, such as developer guides on using open, AR-enabling technologies and best practices for enterprise AR safety, security, and quality. AREA members will continue to collaborate on solutions to the barriers to AR adoption. And the alliance will continue to host member and public meetings about AR-enabled enterprise systems and other programs.

“We’re excited by the growth and advancement of AR technologies on all fronts – including technology, standards, and general awareness,” said Bill Hoffman, President, OMG. “We share so much synergy with the efforts of the AREA that it just made sense to join forces. The resulting combination of memberships, resources, and shared knowledge will further the growth of AR technologies.”

About the AREA

The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global non-profit, member-based organization that is dedicated to the widespread adoption of interoperable AR-enabled enterprise systems. Whether you view it as the next computing paradigm, the key to breakthroughs in manufacturing and service efficiencies, or the door to as-yet unimagined applications, AR will have an unprecedented impact on enterprises of all kinds. Visit https://thearea.org for more information.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium with representation from government, industry, and academia. OMG develops enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even wider range of industries. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

