Observation status of AS „Rīgas kuģu būvētava” supplemented with additional reason

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 28, 2018 to apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS „Rīgas kuģu būvētava” (RKB1R, ISIN kods: LV0000100378) considering AS „Rīgas kuģu būvētava” announcement of May 28, 2018, that the company has decided to submit an application to court for the AS „Rīgas kuģu būvētava” Legal Protection Process.

Therefore the observation status will be applied also according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 2, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation list if it has permanent insolvency problems.

The observation status which was applied on May 2, 2018 is still in force.

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



