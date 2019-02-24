Observers say dozens killed in Nigeria poll violence

As many as 39 people were killed in election violence so far in Nigeria, civil society groups said on Sunday, as the country awaits the results of voting in what is forecast to be its tightest election since the end of military rule in 1999.
