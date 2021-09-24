Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / OBYK LLC: Teenage Entrepreneur Kyle Edward Makes Thousands A Week Growing Social Media Accounts

OBYK LLC: Teenage Entrepreneur Kyle Edward Makes Thousands A Week Growing Social Media Accounts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Bronx, New York, United States, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Businesses are increasingly turning to social media marketing and digital marketing guru, Kyle Edward, to build market presence and stimulate higher income.

In January 2021, the Bronx, New York, 19-year-old launched his social media marketing agency and has since helped many brands and public figures grow their audiences on social media platforms.

The idea of social media marketing stood out to Kyle because he enjoys growing social media accounts on Instagram. He spends hours on his account – https://www.instagram.com/nudt/ – engaging with customers and supporters. 

“Every business today needs a social media presence,” he said. “Social media platforms, like Instagram and Facebook, have become the place where people go and connect. With billions of people using these platforms there are billions of potential customers to be reached.”

He seized on his entrepreneurial spirit and launched the agency as he realized that going out during the global pandemic could put him at risk of being infected. 

“I never wanted to work a 9-5 job. I always wanted to own a company,” Kyle reflected. “It is hard at first, and there are a lot of obstacles that get in your way, but once you get past them, the freedom of doing whatever you want whenever you want is indescribable.

“I could travel anywhere in the world while working through my computer, and I could sleep while earning income.”

Kyle was also motivated to start his business by his desire to help others. Along the way, he has taken more than ten members to work with him and with who he shared his ideas with. They are now integral to the success of his social media marketing agency.

He added: “I believe the key to success is taking action the second you come up with a valuable idea, especially if it can make you a millionaire. There are lots of risks, but what’s important is that you continue to learn from your mistakes and work harder and smarter next time around.”

In the past few months, Kyle has been working at home through his website OBYK.NET, growing pages into thousands. He plans to register an LLC in the future to scale his ideas to new heights.

CONTACT: Full Name: Kyle Edward, 
Company: OBYK LLC, 
Phone Number: 3478440015, 
Website: https://obyk.net, 
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.