HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Occidental (NYSE: OXY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on common stock, payable on April 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023. On an annual basis, the dividend is $0.72 per share at the new rate, compared to the previous annual rate of $0.52 per share.
About Occidental
Occidental is an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.
Contacts
|Media
|Investors
|Eric Moses
713-497-2017
eric_moses@oxy.com
|Neil Backhouse
713-552-8811
investors@oxy.com
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU) Class Action Alert: Contact Robbins LLP for Information Regarding Class Action Against Caribou Biosciences, Inc. - February 27, 2023
- Singularity Future Technology Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Additional Staff Determination - February 27, 2023
- Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Catalent, Inc. - February 27, 2023