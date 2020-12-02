Occidental Releases 2020 Climate Report

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Occidental (NYSE:OXY) today announced the release of its 2020 Climate Report, which provides a pathway detailing milestones to achieve its net-zero aspirations. The report, which is available on oxy.com, also provides an overview of progress on its commitments, climate-related governance and risk management processes and systems, planning and execution of climate strategies, and metrics and targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are leveraging our expertise in carbon management and storage — with the vision of achieving net-zero in our operational and energy-use emissions by 2040 and an ambition for our total emissions inventory by 2050,” said President and CEO Vicki Hollub. “We will do this through innovation that reduces the impact of our and others’ operations in ways that benefit and expand our business.”

