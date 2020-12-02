Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Occidental Releases 2020 Climate Report

Occidental Releases 2020 Climate Report

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Occidental (NYSE:OXY) today announced the release of its 2020 Climate Report, which provides a pathway detailing milestones to achieve its net-zero aspirations. The report, which is available on oxy.com, also provides an overview of progress on its commitments, climate-related governance and risk management processes and systems, planning and execution of climate strategies, and metrics and targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are leveraging our expertise in carbon management and storage — with the vision of achieving net-zero in our operational and energy-use emissions by 2040 and an ambition for our total emissions inventory by 2050,” said President and CEO Vicki Hollub. “We will do this through innovation that reduces the impact of our and others’ operations in ways that benefit and expand our business.”

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company with operations in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. We are one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Our midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Our chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Our Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow our business while reducing emissions. We are committed to using our global leadership in carbon dioxide management to advance a lower-carbon world. Visit oxy.com for more information.

Contacts    
     
Media   Investors
Melissa E. Schoeb   Jeff Alvarez
713-366-5615   713-215-7864
[email protected]   [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.