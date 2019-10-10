Breaking News
Occidental to Announce Third Quarter Results Monday, November 4, 2019; Hold Conference Call Tuesday, November 5, 2019

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results after close of market on Monday, November 4, 2019, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at http://dpregister.com/10135852.

Third quarter 2019 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental is one of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies, based on equity market capitalization. Occidental’s midstream and marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores hydrocarbons and other commodities. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary OxyChem manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on its website at oxy.com.

