Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Occlusion Devices Market ” By Product (Occlusion Removal Devices, Embolization Devices, and Support Devices), By Application (Peripheral Vascular Disease, Neurology, Urology, Oncology, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers (ACCS), and Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Occlusion Devices Market size was valued at USD 2.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Occlusion Devices Market Overview

Occlusion devices are instruments used in medicine to address a variety of physical problems and ailments in patients. Applications for it include gynecological, cardiovascular, oncological, and neurological treatments. The occlusion device has been clinically evaluated and shown to be efficient in removing occlusion from various body areas. Typically, it alludes to the shutting or obstruction of hollow organs or blood veins. Hospitals, surgical and diagnostic facilities, ambulatory care facilities (ACCF), as well as academic institutions and research labs, make up the application domains.

The growing population that is the target for the regulation of these devices is one of the factors driving the global occlusion devices market. The market is expanding due to the rising desire and use of minimally invasive surgical techniques as well as efficient reimbursement schemes for these operations. Additionally, the increased levels of projects for manufacturing and distribution expansion as well as the clinically demonstrated effectiveness and efficiency of these devices have been favorably expected in accelerating the growth of the global occlusion devices market. Technology’s ongoing advancements and unrealized potential in emerging economies present attractive development prospects.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Occlusion Devices Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Occlusion Devices Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Angiodynamics, B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Asahi Intecc, C.R. Bard, and Cook Group.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Occlusion Devices Market into Product, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Occlusion Devices Market, by Product Occlusion Removal Devices Embolization Devices Support Devices

Occlusion Devices Market, by Application Peripheral Vascular Disease Neurology Urology Oncology Others

Occlusion Devices Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



