OCEAN BANK REPORTS INCREASE IN ASSETS AND CAPITAL

Miami, FL, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocean Bank reported total assets of $4.3 billion at September 30, an increase of $480 million, or 12.5% over September 30, 2018.
Equity capital rose to $485 million, an increase of 6.8% from the $454 million at September 30, 2018.
“We continued our solid growth during the year, with net income of $25.4 million for the nine months and $7.3 million in the third quarter,” President and CEO Agostinho Alfonso Macedo said.
At September 30, the Bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio stood at 10.8% and the Total Capital Ratio at 14.5%.
CONTACT: Cheryl Rees Ocean Bank (305) 569 - 5029 [email protected] Ray Casas Wragg & Casas (305) 372-1234 [email protected]
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holdings Inc.– WTRH - November 1, 2019
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of New Relic, Inc. - November 1, 2019
- Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders – RARX, ACHN, IPHS, CISN - November 1, 2019