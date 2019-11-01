OCEAN BANK REPORTS INCREASE IN ASSETS AND CAPITAL

Miami, FL, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocean Bank reported total assets of $4.3 billion at September 30, an increase of $480 million, or 12.5% over September 30, 2018.

Equity capital rose to $485 million, an increase of 6.8% from the $454 million at September 30, 2018.

“We continued our solid growth during the year, with net income of $25.4 million for the nine months and $7.3 million in the third quarter,” President and CEO Agostinho Alfonso Macedo said.

At September 30, the Bank’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio stood at 10.8% and the Total Capital Ratio at 14.5%.

