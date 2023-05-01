Providence, RI, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocean Biomedical, Inc. ( NASDAQ: OCEA ), a biopharma company working to accelerate the development and commercialization of scientifically compelling assets from research universities and medical centers, announced today that an equity analyst coverage report issued by EF Hutton has increased that firm’s price target by 70%, now targeting $17 per share, up from their initial target of $10 per share. This increase was attributed in part to the publication in Cancer Research of findings suggesting “compelling activity of Chi3L1 in animal models of glioblastoma.”

The animal models cited in the studies used mice implanted with human glioblastoma to test the efficacy of Ocean Biomedical’s anti-Chi3L1 therapeutic candidate, and showed tumor reduction of greater than 60% in 2 different study approaches. The groundbreaking research uncovers in detail how the suppression of Chi3L1 works to keep glioma stem cells from differentiating into the most aggressive forms of glioblastoma. This data provides further evidence of the therapeutic potential of Ocean’s anti-Chi3L1 for solid tumors.

From the EF Hutton

“The publication elucidates the mechanism by which Chi3L1 licenses the proliferation of GBM in animal models, and the role by which antibodies against Chi3L1 play in limiting their growth,” the EF Hutton report notes, “Further, the publication speaks to the effect of OCEA’s antibodies on the GBM stem cell niche. Dr. Elias’ previous work has demonstrated the multifaceted role that Chi3L1 plays in other solid tumor types such as melanoma and lung cancer.”

“Dr. Elias’ work is the foundation of both the oncology and fibrosis programs at Ocean,” the report additionally notes, adding that, “the key takeaway message from Dr. Tapinos’ work is that if the reversion of GBM cells to a less mature state (also known as a mesenchymal phenotype) is prevented, one may be able to provide meaningful benefit to patients with this challenging condition, which is uniformly fatal.”

From Ocean Biomedical

“We are honored to see independent institutional research analyst coverage recognizing our core programs in oncology, fibrosis, and infectious diseases that we believe have the potential to save thousands of lives,” commented Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria co-founder and Chairman of OCEA.

“We appreciate EF Hutton’s close attention to our research news and long-term analytics,” said Gurinder Kalra, Ocean’s Chief Financial Officer,

“Our team of experienced biopharma executives and top-tier scientists are working to move our research programs forward step by step towards IND filings on each of them as efficiently as possible,” said Elizabeth Ng, CEO of Ocean Biomedical.

Ocean’s core assets in oncology, fibrosis, and infectious diseases, all based on new target discoveries enabling first-in-class drug and vaccine candidates, were developed through past and ongoing grants totaling $123.9 million.

A copy of EF Hutton’s full analyst report can be obtained directly from EF Hutton.

