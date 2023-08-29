Ocean’s small molecule candidate significantly controls fibrosis progression in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome (HPS) in multiple testing models. Patent granted for use in IPF, HPS, alcoholic liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and scleroderma.

Providence, RI, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA ) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent covering Ocean’s anti-Chitinase 1 small molecule candidate.

Dr. Jack A. Elias, MD, one of Ocean’s Scientific Co-founders, discovered this molecule to be a key factor in controlling and inhibiting fibrosis progression, with potential application in several major fibrotic diseases. Targeted diseases include alcoholic liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), scleroderma, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome (HPS), a rare disease that currently has no known treatments. Ocean Biomedical is the exclusive licensee of this patent family.

Ocean’s approach has shown an 85%–90% reduction in collagen accumulation in four different IPF and HPS pulmonary fibrosis animal models. This treatment approach is anticipated to be well-tolerated in humans based on data from original (non-Ocean) clinical studies and recent EPA data. In addition to the targeted diseases noted above, the patent notes potential use in conditions of chemotherapy-induced pulmonary fibrosis, scleroderma, collagen vascular disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and interstitial lung disease associated with asbestosis, silicosis, and grain exposure. Nearly all these fibrotic conditions currently lack adequate treatments.

The patent is U.S. Patent No. 11,717,528 B2, titled “Methods and Compositions Relating to the Treatment of Fibrosis.”

About Fibrotic Diseases

Fibrosis is a condition of “runaway scarring” that can affect nearly every organ and tissue in the body including the liver, kidney, heart, and lungs. Fibrotic diseases are a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Ocean Biomedical’s current anti-fibrosis platform aims to address unmet needs for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome (HPS), two fibrotic diseases that affect the lungs, but as the new patent notes, Ocean’s unique treatment approach has potential for expanded application in fibrotic conditions that affect other organs, such as scleroderma, which affects the skin, or alcoholic liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which affect the liver.

IPF degrades the respiratory system. It is characterized by progressive scarring of the lung tissues, leading to irreversible and often rapid decline in lung function. Estimates of IPF prevalence indicate that over 150,000 people suffer from IPF in the United States along with over 50,000 people in Europe. There are currently only two approved drugs for treating IPF, both of which have limited efficacy. Current therapies slow the deterioration of lung function but with significant side effects. IPF is a disease with a major unmet need for curative therapeutics.

HPS is an ultra-rare disease that has an estimated worldwide prevalence of 1 to 9 in 1,000,000 people, though prevalence can vary by subtype and region. For example, HPS-1 affects approximately 1 in 1,800 people in northwestern Puerto Rico. Most patients with HPS develop lung fibrosis that progresses rapidly and is typically lethal within ten years of diagnosis. No therapeutic interventions are currently approved by the FDA for the treatment of HPS, and lung transplantation remains the only potentially life-prolonging treatment.

Leadership Comments

“We desperately need more treatment options for patients with pulmonary fibrosis,” commented Dr. Elias, former Dean of Medicine and Biological Science at Brown University. “I’m hopeful we can develop these discoveries into a new, more effective treatment approach for patients and doctors.”

“Ocean Biomedical is committed to advancing novel discoveries that have the potential to treat global unmet needs,” said Elizabeth Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Biomedical.

“Combining innovative science with a strong management team has potential for great impact,” said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Ocean Biomedical’s co-founder and Executive Chairman. “We are pleased to receive this patent and look forward to moving these important drug candidates into clinical trials as soon as possible.”

About Ocean Biomedical

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. is a Providence, Rhode Island-based biopharma company with an innovative business model that accelerates the development and commercialization of scientifically compelling assets from research universities and medical centers. Ocean Biomedical deploys the funding and expertise to move new therapeutic candidates efficiently from the laboratory to the clinic, to the world. Ocean Biomedical is currently advancing five promising research programs that have the potential to achieve life-changing outcomes in lung cancer, brain cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and the prevention and treatment of malaria. The Ocean Biomedical team is working on solving some of the world’s toughest problems, for the people who need it most.

To learn more, visit www.oceanbiomedical.com .

