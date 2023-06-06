ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are thrilled to announce Ocean Craft Marine’s participation in this year’s highly anticipated Multi-Agency Craft Conference (MACC) from June 26th – 28th in Portsmouth, VA.

At this year’s MACC conference, we will have our newest 9.5M Law Enforcement (LE) RHIB available for exclusive in-water demonstrations. Eight of this same 9.5M LE RHIBs were custom-designed and recently delivered to the Texas Department of Safety (DPS), Texas Highway Patrol (THP), Tactical Marine Unit (TMU), addressing their specific operational needs. The TMU assists local and federal partners in targeting illicit drugs and human trafficking organizations through reconnaissance and visible patrols it the intra-coastal waterways and the Rio Grande River. This vessel represents the latest innovations in high-performance law enforcement RHIB design and integrates all the elements that are most desired by our maritime law enforcement community into one versatile multi-mission capable platform.

During the MACC conference, we invite you to witness the exceptional features and benefits of the 9.5M LE RHIB, such as its hybrid CE closed-cell foam-filled tube-set, twin diver-recovery notches, a heavy-duty full coverage T-top with a folding electronics mast, mission-modular and re-configurable shock-mitigating seating custom built by Ullman Dynamics®, a robust aluminum bow-guard with pushing knees, a long-arms storage solution, a mounted crew serve weapons capability, and advanced navigation and communications electronics, including thermal imagery and a digital wireless headset crew-communication system from the renowned David Clark® Company.

To further enhance the experience, we invite you to join us for an exclusive in-water demonstration. Step aboard the 9.5M LE RHIB and witness its impressive capabilities firsthand as we take you for an exhilarating ride on the water. Feel the power of the twin Mercury Marine® Verado 350 Pro Outboard Motors, controlled by Mercury Racing’s Digital Zero Effort Digital Throttle Shift (DTS) Control Binnacle, while experiencing the effortless automatic trimming provided by Mercury’s® new Active Trim® technology. These high-performance outboard motors, combined with Ocean Craft Marine’s concave reverse-chine design Air-Hull®, deliver an exceptional on-water performance. Experience the lightning-quick hole-shot and time-on-plane, a top speed of 62 MPH, as well as our hull’s ability to carve amazingly tight high-speed tactical turns, ensuring maneuverability and control in critical situations.

Our presence at the MACC conference reflects our commitment to serving the professional maritime community with top-of-the-line vessels that ensure safety, reliability, and superior performance. We are proud to provide this unique opportunity for attendees to experience our 9.5M LE RHIB firsthand and gain a deeper understanding of its capabilities.

Our team will be available to answer any questions, provide detailed information about the boat, and guide you through this unforgettable experience on the water.

Stay tuned for more updates leading up to the MACC conference, including details on our booth location, the in-water demonstration schedule, and exciting activities we have planned. We look forward to seeing you at the event!

About Ocean Craft Marine

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Ocean Craft Marine helps professional and recreational boaters successfully accomplish their individual boating missions by providing the safest, highest quality, purpose-built rigid-hull inflatable boats in the world. They offer a unique combination of deep, global boat building experience, a dynamic design and production process and a dedication to comprehensive customer service. For additional information on Ocean Craft Marine, visit oceancraftmarine.com.

